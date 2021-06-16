Team India denied practice matches in Sri Lanka - Reports

Team India's request to hold practice matches against a Sri Lanka 'A' team or any other local side has been reportedly denied by the authorities citing COVID-19 protocols. The Shikhar Dhawan-led contingent is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation.

They will now have to make do with intra-squad simulation games, similar to how Virat Kohli's boys have been preparing for the World Test Championship final in England. These practice games will comprise a T20 game and two one-dayers.

Shikhar Dhawan will captain Team India

“The Indians wanted to play some warm-up games against the A team or a team that could be arranged, but the COVID-19 protocols made that a little difficult and that is when a request went to BCCI to play intra-squad games. So, the Indian team will now play one T20 game and two one-day games to prepare for the limited-overs series," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian team for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka 🤩🇮🇳#TeamIndia #India #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/RhueeivVQI — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 15, 2021

The exciting limited-overs series will be a show of India's redoubtable bench strength. Most of the country's young and upcoming talents will play hand-in-hand with some senior and fringe players. The ODIs will kick off on July 13 followed by the shortest format games from July 21.

Sri Lanka-bound Team India to follow similar rules to England contingent

#TeamIndia’s limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka series has assembled in Mumbai 👌



Good to see some new and happy faces in the squad 🙂🙂#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/30nA6lM3PT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2021

As per another report, the team's travel and quarantine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be similar to those being followed by the senior team in England. This includes a week of hard quarantine and staggered gym sessions.

“All the rules will be same like we followed in England. The outstation players came by charter flight and some flew business class of commercial airline. They will do seven days of room quarantine and then can meet in common areas inside the bio-bubble. The players will do gym sessions in staggered manner," a BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

All of the players have reached Mumbai and will now undergo quarantine and periodical COVID-19 tests before departing for Sri Lanka.

Edited by Diptanil Roy