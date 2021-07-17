IND v SL 2021: Wasim Jaffer gives his prediction for the ODI and T20I series

Wasim Jaffer has proffered his prediction for the upcoming limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka. The former opener feels that India, despite missing some of its key players, is a firm favorite to lift both the ODI and the T20I trophies.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation, starting on Sunday (July 18). The series is being seen as an opportunity for white-ball specialists and fringe players to put their hand up for this year's T20 World Cup.

Wasim Jaffer noted that it's a 'great opportunity' to witness India's young talent under the stewardship of senior players like captain Shikhar Dhawan, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, among others.

"Even though it is a second-string Indian side and a lot of main players are missing, I would still say the Indian team is the favorite to win both the trophies - the T20I and ODI. We are blessed with such good talent and potential, I would say the Indians are favorites to win both series. It's a very strong team, there's no doubt. A lot of these players are ODI regulars: like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvi and Yuzvendra Chahal." Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

🗣️🗣️ The youngsters in the team are very talented #TeamIndia vice-captain @BhuviOfficial on the youngsters in the squad💪#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FHFvZo5UZI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

Wasim Jaffer picked Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy and Sanju Samson as the youngsters to watch out for in the series. He added:

"A lot of exciting players have been selected as well: Prithvi Shaw is back, Devdutt is another exciting talent, Ruturaj Gaikwad has got a chance, Varun Chakravarthy is in this team and Sanju Samson has made his comeback as well. I would like to watch these guys, especially when the T20 World Cup is around the corner. It's a great opportunity to watch these young talents perform."

"Players will get a lot to learn from Rahul Dravid" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer also weighed in on head coach Rahul Dravid's role. He said the batting legend will oversee the overall development of the young side, making him the 'right mentor' for the tour.

"Moreover, with Rahul Dravid being their coach I'm sure the players will get a lot to learn, not only about cricket but all those things which are necessary for the journey of a cricketer. Rahul Dravid will be the right mentor for these youngsters," Jaffer signed off.

All six games of the series will be hosted by Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. The ODIs will kick off at 3:00 PM IST, while the T20Is will start at 8:00 PM IST.

