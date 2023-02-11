IND vs AUS 1st Test: "Rohit Sharma was flawless and played an incredible innings" - Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has said that Rohit Sharma was flawless during his incredible innings against Australia in the ongoing first Test on Friday, February 10, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Rohit continued from his overnight score of 56 along with night watchman Ravichandran Ashwin. The opener, who returned to Test cricket after 11 months, was patient in his approach and played with a serene mindset on the morning of Day 2.

It was contrasting from what we saw in the final session of Day 1 when the Indian captain attacked Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon particularly to race to his half-century in 66 balls.

Rohit was on 85 when both teams walked out for lunch. He took 29 balls more to get to his century with a chip over cover against Todd Murphy.

The Indian skipper was eventually bowled by Pat Cummins in the final session of the day. His clinical 120-run knock comprised 15 fours and two sixes. Rohit's ton set the platform for India to post 321/7 at the end of the day. The hosts already hold a comprehensive lead of 144 runs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the incredible innings played by Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh pointed out how the Indian skipper was flawless.

"The boundary that he hit over the cover to get his hundred was an outstanding shot. There are rare players who play with a free mindset, especially when you are batting from 90s to 100s and slow their pace. But Rohit Sharma was flawless and played an incredible innings."

He added:

"It was a very calculative innings. Stepped out well against the spinner, executed the sweeps well and with keen concentration he played his shots. He kind of knew how the ball was spinning and negotiated well against the spin (bowling)."

"Tomorrow we will get to know the importance of Rohit Sharma's innings" - Harbhajan Singh

Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (66*) and Axar Patel (52*) were unbeaten on Day 2 after notching noteworthy fifties. Axar recorded only his second Test half-century while the senior all-rounder achieved his 18th. The duo stitched an impetus 81-run stand to push India's lead above 100.

Harbhajan believes Australia won't be able to make a comeback in the second innings given the ball will turn exponentially. Predicting the match to conclude by the third day, the former spin bowler said:

"I think the match is set and tomorrow we will get to know the importance of Rohit Sharma's innings. Because tomorrow the match will almost be over."

Australian spinner Todd Murphy bagged his maiden five-wicket haul on Test debut. It was the only highlight for the visitors in two exhausting days in Nagpur.

