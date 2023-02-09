IND vs AUS 1st Test: "This match won't go beyond three days" - Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reckoned the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India and Australia will conclude in three days.

The hosts dictated the terms on a turning wicket at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur after Australia elected to bat first on Thursday, February 9.

The Indian pacers surprisingly sent back the Australian openers in the first three overs, with the tourists having meticulously prepared for the spin challenge.

An 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) was cruising for the Australians before Ravindra Jadeja resolved the impasse.

The all-rounder rattled the middle order of Australia, comprising Labuschagne, Smith, Matt Renshaw, and Peter Handscomb. He also dismissed the debutant, Todd Murphy, en route to his 11th Test fifer. Australia crumbled to a mediocre 177 in 63.5 overs.

While dissecting Australia's batting collapse in the second session of the day, Harbhajan ruled out the spin factor being pivotal.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"It wasn't that Australian players got out because of the spin factor. Some got out because of poor shots and some were already scared because of the narrative created before the match."

India finished the day at 77 for 1 with skipper Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 56 alongside night watchman Ravichandran Ashwin (0*).

The hosts are still 100 runs behind Australia's first-innings total. Harbhajan feels that if India score above 300 then they can wrap up the game within three days.

The former cricketer said:

"I believe India has got this game in their hands if they bat well tomorrow. This match won't go beyond three days. If tomorrow's day is in India's favour then definitely the third will also go India's way."

"Congratulations to R Ashwin for 450 wickets" - Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin accomplished yet another milestone in Test cricket. He picked up the wickets of Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland to finish with figures of 3/42 from 15.5 overs.

He cleaned up Carey while the latter attempted to play his trademark reverse-sweep shot. With the dismissal of the Australian gloveman, Ashwin became the second Indian bowler to complete 450 wickets in Test cricket after Anil Kumble. He also became the ninth overall bowler to achieve the sensational feat.

Ashwin has completed 450 wickets in 89 Test matches to become the second-fastest bowler to achieve the milestone. Only Sri Lanka's spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan (80 matches) is quicker than the Indian spinner.

While reacting to Ashwin's remarkable accomplishments, Harbhajan said:

"Congratulations to R Ashwin for 450 wickets. I hope your pair (Ashwin and Jadeja) keeps winning India matches like this."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#INDvAUS Another big milestone ticked off for Ravichandran Ashwin! Another big milestone ticked off for Ravichandran Ashwin!#INDvAUS https://t.co/B8NCR723D8

Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy picked up his maiden wicket at the end of the day. Indian opener KL Rahul chipped off the Victorian spinner's tossed-up delivery as he returned a simple catch. Rahul's wicket for Australia was something to celebrate on a humdrum day.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes