IND vs AUS 2020: ' A Test series can never be won by luck' - Kuldeep Yadav on claims that India was lucky in 2018

Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed critics claiming that India was 'lucky' to beat a 'weak' Australian side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018-19.

Speaking to kkr.in, Kuldeep Yadav stated, "A Test series can never be won by luck".

Kuldeep Yadav, part of the successful Indian squad during the tour of Australia in 2018-19, suggested the criticism holds no merit.

"You need to win Test matches to win a series. We won two of them, and could have won the fourth one too had there been no rain. The criticism holds no merit," he stated.

He added that it's important to not focus on the other team's personnel and instead focus on your own team. He felt the team did well, and hence were victorious against the Australian side.

"Whenever you are playing against a team, your own team’s performance matters the most. So instead of looking at the other team - who they have in their squad, and who they don’t - it makes more sense to talk about your own team. We did well, and hence we won the Test series," Kuldeep Yadav added

Kuldeep Yadav mentioned he was confident of the team's chances even this time around, provided the fast bowling works well. He also believes that it will be crucial for the batting unit to replicate last time's prolific performances.

So proud to be a part of this team 👏🏻🙌🏻

Feels special to win a test series down under 💪🏻#TeamIndia ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zMnDr8F2GL — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 7, 2019

Looking forward to the challenge once again, it’s going to be a great contest: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep acknowledges that the Australian team has improved with the return of the experienced David Warner and Steve Smith and the likes of Marnus Labuschagne. But he adds that the Australian squad was strong last time as well and they played some good cricket to win the series.

“Yes, their team has now improved with the return of the experienced David Warner, Steve Smith and the likes of Marnus (Labuschagne), who has really done well for them in recent times. But last time too, their team was good but we played really some really good cricket to win. Looking forward to the challenge once again, it’s going to be a great contest.” Kuldeep Yadav stated

Kuldeep Yadav has not been in the best of form leading up to the Test series but stated that he will be hoping to do his best whenever he gets a chance, and will be happy to help his side win a Test match.