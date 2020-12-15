Ahead of the start of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, one of the main topics of discussion has been choice of the third pacer that will be part of the starting XI. With Ishant Sharma unavailable, the onus will fall on the other members of the Indian pace bowling attack to step up and do the job Down Under. Two days before the start of the first Test in Adelaide, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that they will miss Ishant Sharma's presence in Australia.

Rahane, who will lead the side once Virat Kohli flies back home after the 1st Test, opined on the options the team has in the absence of Ishant Sharma. Rahane also revealed that the leadership is yet to decide the final playing XI.

We will definitely miss Ishant: Ajinkya Rahane

Speaking to BCCI’s official website, Ajinkya Rahane admitted that although the Indian team has a very strong bowling attack, they will definitely miss Ishant Sharma during the Test matches as he is the most senior fast bowler in the side. Notably, Ishant Sharma has developed into one of the best fast bowlers in the longer format of the game over the past few years, and is part of an impressive Indian pace trio that also features Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The Delhi pacer had a great outing the last time India toured Australia in 2018-19, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 23.81. Although both Shami and Bumrah ended up picking more wickets than him during the tour, it was the pacer’s consistency with his line and length that proved to be the most effective throughout the series.

Ajinkya Rahane also backed others to step up in Ishant’s absence

However, the vice-captain also pointed out that Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj are also experienced enough, as they know how to bowl in these conditions. Ajinkya Rahane backed the fast bowlers to step up, as he advised them to bowl in partnerships during the Test matches.

🔊🔊"We have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets" - @ajinkyarahane88 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND



What do you guys make of the team's current bowling attack? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xmg9hdC7i0 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has spoken multiple times about how bowlers win Test matches, expressing that taking 20 wickets is a must if a team wants to win a Test match. The same sentiments were echoed by Ajinkya Rahane during the interview, as he backed the bowling attack to perform as they did two years ago and consistently pick up 20 wickets.

Advertisement

The debate on who will replace Ishant Sharma has been hotly contested over the past few weeks. Currently, Umesh Yadav looks to be in the front seat owing to his great performances during the Australia A vs India practice matches as well as his experience in the longest format of the game.

However, Rahane admitted that the team hasn’t decided the final combination yet, but hinted that it will be decided by tomorrow.