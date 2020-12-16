IND vs AUS 2020: 'Australia have the edge' - Kapil Dev tips his favourites for the upcoming Test series

Legendary all-rounder and former Indian captain Kapil Dev feels Australia have the edge in the upcoming Test series against India that kicks off on December 17th.

Kapil Dev, who was speaking at a virtual session hosted by Indian Chamber of Commerce, favours Australia because they are playing in their own backyard.

“Definitely Australia have the edge. They are playing in their backyard. If India were playing a pink ball Test in India, I would say 80 per cent our chances. But Australia have played so many (pink ball) Tests and they understand the conditions better under the floodlights,” Kapil Dev said

Kapil Dev mentioned that India have a very good pace bowling attack, but also added the Australian bowlers know the conditions better than them.

“We may have a very good pace bowling attack at this stage, but they (Australians) know the conditions better than our fast bowlers,” Kapil Dev added.

Kapil Dev's gives advice about the Indian pace attack

Kapil Dev believes it's important for the pacers to not get carried away when seeing the bounce on offer at the Australian wickets. He stated that the pacers must understand their pace and back their strengths accordingly.

“Our fast bowlers are not that used to bowling on Australian pitches. Sometimes they may get carried away when they see a little bit of bounce and start bowling short. It’s very important to understand their pace and back their strengths,” Kapil Dev stated.

Kapil Dev was also asked about the biggest moment of his career during the interaction. He was quick to recollect the day he made his India debut.

“The biggest ever moment happened for myself was the day I played for India. I would call it 1000 times bigger than winning the World Cup because representing your country was always a dream. I still cherish the moment and feel so proud,” Kapil Dev concluded.

