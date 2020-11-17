Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav missed out on a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming Australian tour. However, the rising star is still very excited to see the Men in Blue dominate the proceedings Down Under.

The Indian cricket team has landed in Sydney and kick-started open net practice sessions. Skipper Virat Kohli posted a clip from his session, where he could be seen middling the ball to perfection.

Suryakumar Yadav was in awe of the camp's energy and the sound of Virat's bat as he expressed his eagerness to watch the Indian team resume its domination on the cricket field.

Here's how Suryakumar Yadav reacted to Virat Kohli's Test match practice session.

Energy 🔥 Sound 🔥 can’t wait to watch Domination 🔥#theBrand — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 17, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav recently liked a Twitter post backing Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli

A few Indian cricket fans feel that the BCCI should adopt split captaincy in international cricket. Some experts have opined that Sharma should lead the team in white-ball cricket owing to his superior record.

Recently, Suryakumar Yadav landed himself in controversy by liking a Twitter post that favored The Hitman against the BCCI selectors and skipper Kohli. While the uncapped batsman has now undone his social media activity, the eagle-eyed fans quickly got a screenshot.

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has, meanwhile, advised Suryakumar Yadav to have patience as he would receive a chance to don the Indian cricket jersey one day if he maintains his consistency.

The right-handed batsman won his fourth IPL title this year, and he was one of the architects of Mumbai Indians' championship win.

Suryakumar Yadav was the seventh-highest leading run-getter of the season, scoring 480 runs for the Mumbai Indians in 15 innings. Notably, he even sacrificed his wicket for Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2020 final.