IPL 2020 Final: 'A perfect team man' - Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav as he sacrifices his wicket for Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians (MI) made history by becoming the first team to win an IPL trophy in India and a foreign country. Heading into the IPL 2020, the defending champions had not won a single match in the United Arab Emirates and on top of that, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat them in the tournament opener.

However, Rohit Sharma's men turned the tables in their next few league stage encounters of IPL 2020. They topped the points table and stormed into the playoffs and even sealed a berth in the summit clash with a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals.

In Dubai, they recorded their fourth win against the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit and became the second team after the Chennai Super Kings to successfully retain the trophy.

One of the biggest reasons behind their success was Suryakumar Yadav, who was as one of the most consistent players for MI in IPL 2020. And during the 11th over of MI's 157-run chase, Suryakumar sacrificed his wicket by running himself out.

Rohit stroked a length ball off the backfoot to mid-off and set off for a run, but Suryakumar did not respond and was caught ball-watching. However, just as Praveen Dubey picked up the ball and rifled the throw to Rishabh Pant, Surya jogged a few steps towards the striker's end to save his skipper's wicket.

Eventually, Sharma scored 68 runs off 51 deliveries before perishing to Anrich Nortje in the 17th over. But the job was done by then as MI required only 20 more runs at less than six runs per over after the Indians' skipper's departure.

Twitterati saluted Suryakumar for being a team player in this high-stakes match. Here's a look at the best Twitter reactions to Yadav's sacrifice -

Harsha Bhogle and Manoj Tiwary praise Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav for his selflessness in IPL 2020 Final

Excellent from @surya_14kumar. Realised it was the captain's mistake but showed no emotion as he sacrificed his wicket in an IPL final. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2020

Advertisement

Not selecting Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in Indian team is not their loss. Nope. It's the loss of Indian cricket if we are wasting their prime. — Ojas #MI💙 (@Ojasism) November 10, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav didint said a single word. That means you are special. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2020

Top class from Suryakumar Yadav, he sacrificed his wicket for the skipper. He clearly denied for the single, but Rohit Sharma wasn't sure to get back, in the end he runs towards the wickets and give his wicket away. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2020

Advertisement

Rohit runs him out, Kohli stares at him. Where will Surya Kumar Yadav go? Come to Dhoni, SKY. CSK waiting. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 10, 2020

Advertisement

He’s done some amazing things with the bat, but just for that one instinctive decision I’d pick him in my team every day of the week. Respect SKY 🙌 @surya_14kumar #IPLfinal — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) November 10, 2020