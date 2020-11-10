Create
IPL 2020 Final: 'A perfect team man' - Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav as he sacrifices his wicket for Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav scored 19 runs off 20 deliveries in the IPL 2020 Final between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 10 Nov 2020, 23:18 IST
News
The Mumbai Indians (MI) made history by becoming the first team to win an IPL trophy in India and a foreign country. Heading into the IPL 2020, the defending champions had not won a single match in the United Arab Emirates and on top of that, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat them in the tournament opener.

However, Rohit Sharma's men turned the tables in their next few league stage encounters of IPL 2020. They topped the points table and stormed into the playoffs and even sealed a berth in the summit clash with a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals.

In Dubai, they recorded their fourth win against the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit and became the second team after the Chennai Super Kings to successfully retain the trophy.

One of the biggest reasons behind their success was Suryakumar Yadav, who was as one of the most consistent players for MI in IPL 2020. And during the 11th over of MI's 157-run chase, Suryakumar sacrificed his wicket by running himself out.

Rohit stroked a length ball off the backfoot to mid-off and set off for a run, but Suryakumar did not respond and was caught ball-watching. However, just as Praveen Dubey picked up the ball and rifled the throw to Rishabh Pant, Surya jogged a few steps towards the striker's end to save his skipper's wicket.

Eventually, Sharma scored 68 runs off 51 deliveries before perishing to Anrich Nortje in the 17th over. But the job was done by then as MI required only 20 more runs at less than six runs per over after the Indians' skipper's departure.

Twitterati saluted Suryakumar for being a team player in this high-stakes match. Here's a look at the best Twitter reactions to Yadav's sacrifice -

Harsha Bhogle and Manoj Tiwary praise Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav for his selflessness in IPL 2020 Final

Published 10 Nov 2020, 23:18 IST
