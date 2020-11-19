Ind vs Aus 2020: Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets, looks rock solid as ever; [Watch]

The Indian cricket team is slogging it out in the nets ahead of the gruelling series against Australia.

On Thursday, the BCCI posted a video of Cheteshwar Pujara on its official Twitter account, in which India’s number-three Test batsman is seen batting in the nets.

“The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia,” BCCI posted along with the video of Pujara practising hard.

Pujara looked in fine touch as he displayed his full range of strokes against pace and spin. There were the trademark leaves, crisp punches and wristy flicks apart from some solid defensive strokes.

The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uAKEBE9PQf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2020

Ever since India have taken to the nets, BCCI as well as Team India players have constantly been sharing videos of open practice sessions on social media.

Cheteshwar Pujara will be key to India’s Test success

Cheteshwar Pujara was the batting hero as India stunned Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar trophy to register their maiden Test series triumph Down Under.

The 32-year-old amassed 521 runs in the four-Test series in 2018-19, and was the leading run-scorer.

With Indian skipper Virat Kohli set to miss three of the four Tests in Australia owing to the impending birth of his first child, critics believe that Pujara will be under greater pressure to deliver this time round.

Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara, however, believes that India can win the Test series again even without Kohli, if the fast bowlers put on a good show.

"They (fast bowlers) know how to be successful in Australia as they have enjoyed success there in the past. They have their game-plans in place and if we can execute them well, they are capable of getting Smith, Warner and Labuschagne out quickly. If we can do what we have done in the past, I am sure we have every chance of winning the series again," Pujara had told PTI in an interview earlier.

India’s tour of Australia will begin with the ODI series on November 27 followed by a three-match T20I series, before moving on to the four Test matches starting December 17.