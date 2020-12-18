IND vs AUS 2020: Glenn McGrath slams Australian batsmen for 'defensive' batting

Australian legend Glenn McGrath has launched a scathing criticism of Australian batsmen, calling them out for their defensive batting on Day 2 of the India vs Australia Test. The Australians scored at a run rate of fewer than 2 runs per over for the majority of the innings. They took 28 balls to score their first run of the match.

With the side going into the final session with the score reading 92/5 after 48 overs, Glenn McGrath didn’t hold back when it came to criticising the Australian batsmen for the pace with which they scored runs. Discussing their performance at the tea break, Glenn McGrath explained that their defensive approach has been one of the main problems today.

“That’s been the issue today, they have been very defensive and sitting back, waiting for the bad ball and just taking singles rather than looking a bit more intent and take it to the bowlers and put a little bit of pressure back on the bowlers," McGrath said.

Glenn McGrath blames batsmen for letting Indian bowlers dominate

Despite being bundled out quickly at the start of Day 2, the Indian bowlers came back in roaring fashion and consistently troubled the Australian batsmen. All Indian bowlers had their moments, with many believing the score would have been even less if the Indian fielders had held onto their catches.

Australia were 41-2 after 25 overs.



The last time Australia had scored fewer runs at this stage of a Test innings was 2004, in the third Test against India in Nagpur. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were consistent with their line and length, which made sure that the Australian batsmen never truly got going. The Australians were 41-2 after 25 overs, the lowest they have been at that stage since the India vs Australia Test at Nagpur in 2004. The scoreboard at the 40 over mark read 79-4, with the team having not notched up a lower score at this stage in the last 20 years.

Australia are 79-4 after 40 overs.



The last time Australia were on a lower score after 40 overs of a Test innings, was 1999.#AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2020

Like many analysts, Glenn McGrath was particularly miffed with the Australian team for scoring so slowly.

“Indian bowlers have been able to bowl wherever they want and when you are not scoring, you would get into trouble very soon because on such a pitch the wickets will come sooner or later. So if you are not scoring you are not moving anywhere,” he said.

In light of the claims by Glenn McGrath and others regarding the scoring rate, it is also important to applaud the great effort that has been put up by the bowling attack from both sides. The bowlers from both Australia and India have performed much better than the batsmen over the first two days. They must be given credit for their outstanding performances that have helped keep the batsmen at bay.