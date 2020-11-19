Ind vs Aus 2020: How to book Boxing Day Test tickets in Australia

In good news for cricket fans all over the world, and especially in Australia, Cricket Australia on November 10 announced the number of tickets that will be on sale for each of the venues hosting the 4-Test series between India and Australia.

The pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval will see 27,000 people packing the stands each day. On the other hand, the iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will host a crowd of 23,000 people every day.

The third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground will only be half-filled with 23,000 fans, and the Gabba in Brisbane – the venue for the fourth and final Test – will be filled with 75 percent of its capacity (30,000 people).

Members of the Australian Cricket Family - the official membership for cricket fans in Australia - will get access to the tickets for the six-match limited-overs series from Thursday (November 19) at 9 a.m. AEDT. The same will be available for the general public 24 hours later and all the tickets can be bought online from cricket.com.au.

The tickets for the Boxing Day Test, though, will be on sale to ACF members from December 10 at 3 p.m. AEDT. The general public can buy tickets from the same time the following day (December 11).

Complete schedule for India’s tour of Australia 2020-21

1st ODI: November 27 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:10 AM

2nd ODI: November 29 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:10 AM

3rd ODI: December 2 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N) – 9:10 AM

1st T20I: December 4 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night) – 1:40 PM

2nd T20I: December 6 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM

1st Practice match: December 6-8 – Drummoyne Oval, Sydney – 5:00 AM

3rd T20I: December 8 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM

2nd Practice match: December 11-13 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:30 AM

1st Test: December 17-21 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) – 9:30 AM

2nd Test: December 26-30 – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 5:00 AM

3rd Test: January 7-11 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 5:00 AM

4th Test: January 15-19 – The Gabba, Brisbane – 5:30 AM