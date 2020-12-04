IND vs AUS 2020: "I've enjoyed my battles with Jasprit Bumrah," says Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had plenty of praise for Indian bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the three-match T20I series between the two teams. Maxwell has been in fine form in the ODI series, scoring 167 runs at a strike rate of 194.18. He believes that Indian bowlers have bowled really well despite conceding 370+ scores in two of the three games.

"They're all very good bowlers obviously. Jasprit Bumrah is obviously a world-class performer and he's been known for his death bowling for a long period of time. I have come across quite a few times over the last few years. He's someone I've enjoyed my battles with. And anytime he gets on the field, you know he'll bowl really well," Maxwell said.

Glenn Maxwell and Jasprit Bumrah have faced each other on numerous occasions in both India vs Australia matches and the IPL. Battles between the two are always competitive, and both players are considered to be two of the best performers in limited-overs cricket.

Glenn Maxwell: "Bumrah's a class finisher"

Glenn Maxwell also spoke about the third ODI between India and Australia, where he came close to leading his country to a 3-0 series whitewash.

However, Bumrah ultimately got the better of him as he cleaned him up with an inch-perfect yorker. Australia were in a commanding position at the time, but Maxwell's wicket allowed India to claw back into the game and win their first game of the tour.

"I feel like I've been in good form over the last little bit in one-day cricket and that's obviously changed my role a little bit so it's up to me to finish that game. I thought the changing point was probably the run out with Carey, which was probably 100 per cent my fault," Glenn Maxwell said.

"That was probably a key moment in the game that I probably stuffed up. Having said that, I probably should have iced that game from there. But they're allowed to bowl well and Bumrah's a class finisher," he added.

The win helped India take the momentum heading into the three-match T20I series and the four-match Test series that will follow.