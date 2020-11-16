Ind vs Aus 2020: ‘Ishant Sharma is working with Paras Mhambrey to be fit in time for the Test matches,’ says source at NCA

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma is working closely with India U-19 head coach Paras Mhambrey at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to be fit in time for the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ishant has been named in the 19-member Test squad for the four-Test series, starting December 17. The news comes after Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the recently-concluded IPL with a left internal oblique muscle tear on October 12.

Speaking to ANI, a source in the know of developments said that NCA chief Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the matter to make sure Ishant Sharma trains under former India pacer Mhambrey.

“As NCA head, Dravid has informed the board that Ishant is working with Mhambrey to be fit in time for the Test matches. Ishant will definitely have a big role to play and his presence will not just give India another strike bowler, but also his experience will bring a lot to the table in Kohli’s absence,” the source said.

Ishant Sharma will definitely be a part of the think tank, especially with Virat Kohli returning to India after the first Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child.

Ishant Sharma’s last NCA stint didn’t work out well

Ishant Sharma in action during the first Test against New Zealand

Ishant Sharma suffered a Grade 3 tear in his right ankle while playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha in January this year. The Delhi physio advised him for six weeks of rest following which it was believed Ishant won’t be a part of the New Zealand tour in February.

But after Ishant Sharma came and trained at the NCA, the fitness team deemed him fit and gave him the green light to join the rest of the squad. While he did feature in the first Test, the ankle injury resurfaced and forced him out of the second match.

This time around, Indian fans would want Ishant Sharma to recover completely before flying out to Australia. India’s tour Down Under is set to begin with three ODIs from November 27 followed by a three-match T20I series, before heading on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from December 17.