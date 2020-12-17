IND vs AUS 2020: James Pattinson ready to step up whenever necessary

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson has claimed that he is ready to share the load with his nation's pace attack over the summer. The fast bowler is part of the Test squad that will play four matches against India. Pattinson said that he is content to bide his time and wait for his chance.

The India vs. Australia 2020 series will see the two teams play four Tests in quick succession. There will be tight turnarounds between games, offering little chance for rest to the quicker bowlers if the matches go to the fifth day. With that in mind, James Pattinson reiterated that changes to the side will depend on how the pacers are feeling after games.

"It (changes) will depend on how the bowlers are feeling. There will be the right turnarounds; the longest is seven days between the second and third Tests. "The luxury the selectors have is they have a lot of fit fast bowlers they can pick from, it's something they love. The big thing is just being ready if you do get a chance."

James Pattinson suggested it will be a good sign if he doesn’t get picked

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins are set to be the pace trio that will start the Test series against India. However, there is just a four-day break between the first and second Tests. There is also just a three-day gap between the third and final Tests, so there is a chance of the bowlers getting tired if matches go down to the wire.

The Australian team has developed a core fast-bowling group since the 2019 Ashes, with different bowlers being selected based on a horses for courses approach.

As a result, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, and Peter Siddle have played key roles whenever they have been picked for Australia.

Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins will lead the pace bowling attack in the day-night Test at Adelaide. However, James Pattinson may soon get his chance considering the matches will come thick and fast.

"It'll be pretty tough to break into the team but it's just great to be in the squad. Especially coming back from so many injuries and having back surgery, not knowing if I'd ever get back to playing Test cricket again. Hopefully, we play three fast bowlers who bowl them out really cheaply in every Test (and keep getting picked). But obviously they've got some great batters, so the likelihood of that happening is not high.”

James Pattinson is coming off the back of a solid IPL and has consistently earned the praise of Australian coach Justin Langer over the past 18 months. The bowler also impressed during the recent practice matches against India. James Pattinson ending with figures of 3-58, with the Australian quickly managing to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara.