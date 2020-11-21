Ind vs Aus 2020: Mohammed Shami not intimidated by Steve Smith and David Warner, says 'one good ball will still get you out'

India are set to tour Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy consisting of four Tests. The Men in Blue had become the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under when they toured Australia back in 2018-19. But many suggest that it will be difficult for India to repeat their feat, with the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith back in the Australian ranks.

However, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is not at all intimidated by the presence of the two star Australian batsmen. He believes that if the Indian bowlers back themselves and bowl good deliveries, they can dismiss any world-class batsman. Shami also stressed on the fact that the Indian pacers, including those in the reserves, can bowl at 140 kmph, and that is a good sign for Indian cricket.

"India have quality batsmen and we bowl at them in the nets. We don't look at names, we focus on our skills. You can be a world-class batsman, but one good ball will still get you out. Our fast bowling group can bowl at 140 kph plus and you need that kind of pace in Australia. Even our reserves are quick, you don't get to see that kind of an attack," Mohammed Shami told BCCI.TV.

My performances for KXIP in IPL have given me a lot of confidence: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami also credited his successful IPL season for giving him confidence ahead of the tour of Australia

Mohammed Shami was one of the few Indian players who were regularly hitting the nets even when there was no competitive cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His hard work paid off as he had a fantastic IPL 2020 season with the Kings XI Punjab, where he picked up 20 wickets. He believes that a successful IPL 2020 season has put him in great shape ahead of the all-important Australian tour.

"My performances for KXIP in IPL have given me a lot of confidence and put me in the right zone. The biggest advantage is that I can now prepare for the upcoming series without any pressure. There is no burden on me. I am very comfortable at the moment. I had worked hard on my bowling and my fitness in the lockdown. I knew that IPL would take place sooner or later and I was preparing myself for it," Mohammed Shami said.

India's tour of Australia will begin with the ODI series, and the first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.