IND vs AUS 2020: Nathan Lyon excited for Mitchell Starc's return to Australia squad

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon was excited to welcome Mitchell Starc back into the squad. The strike bowler was away on compassionate leave, but returned to the Australia set-up on Monday ahead of the first Test against India.

Lyon said Starc is one of his best mates in the squad and is looking forward to using the left-arm pacer's footmarks to his advantage.

"I've been working quite hard on bowling to right-handers, there's so many of them in world cricket so it isn't a new challenge for me, but we're really just looking to compete against both edges, and try to bring both edges into play with catchers around the bat. So it's going to be a challenge but very lucky to have Mitch Starc joining the squad tomorrow and I love his footmarks, so it should be good fun," Nathan Lyon said.

"We're really looking forward to having him back around the squad, we all know firstly the quality of bloke he is but also the quality of cricketer he brings to the table as well. Absolutely exciting to have Mitch join us," he added.

Australia have used the tandem of Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc to great effect over the years. Starc's heavy boots leave foot-marks on the crease, giving Lyon plenty of rough to trap batsmen with from the other end.

Australia will be counting on imperious Mitchell Starc for pink-ball Test

Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on Pakistan during Australia's last pink-ball Test

Both Starc and Lyon have a great record at the Adelaide Oval, with the former especially excelling with the pink ball in Day-Night Tests.

Mitchell Starc has taken 42 wickets at an average of just 19.23 in seven pink-ball Tests for Australia. No other player has more.

"He (Starc) said he bowled with the pink ball the other day in at the Sydney nets before anyone got there and he said it was where he left off with the pink ball, so that's exciting to know how good he is with the pink ball. He's more than comfortable and more than confident and he's got all our support as well, so looking forward to it," Nathan Lyon said.

Australia also have an excellent record when it comes to Day-Night Tests, having won all seven matches they have played with the pink ball.

Four of those wins have come at the Adelaide Oval, where the first Test against India will take place, starting December 17.