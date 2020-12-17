Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has advised Indian skipper Virat Kohli to be wary of the clock during the 1st Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Speaking to Sports, Sachin Tendulkar suggested that Virat Kohli should keep a close eye on the time and change his strategy depending on it.

India are currently playing their 1st pink-ball Test away from home. This is also India’s second pink-ball Test, while Australia have played seven such games in total.

Many analysts and players themselves have talked about the importance of the twilight period while playing with the pink-ball, with Sachin Tendulkar offering advice on similar lines to Virat Kohli.

“Whatever I have seen with the pink-ball Tests, you have to be extremely aware of the clock. Whenever the sun is going down and the temperature drops and before dew sets in and the grass is nice and cool, there is going to be a little extra lateral movement of the surface. That is when you don’t just respect the bowler but you also respect the conditions.”

Sachin Tendulkar’s tips to Virat Kohli for day-night Test

Sachin Tendulkar also explained that the first session of the day could be the most crucial of the Test, as batsmen can play aggressively and take chances during that period.

The Master Blaster also expounded how the pink-ball Test at Adelaide would be different to the one India played against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

“Maybe in Australia, the sun goes down later than what it did in Kolkata. In Kolkata, I felt from 4:30 to 6:30 was a critical time where the batsmen had to respect not just the bowler but also the surface and build those partnerships.”

Always good to chat about Cricket, more so... when it’s being played Down Under! 🙂 https://t.co/bK6uM7a2pO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar also talked about how Virat Kohli should be mindful of the conditions and use them to his advantage during the Adelaide Test.

Advertisement

The Master Blaster reiterated that the end of the 2nd session and the beginning of the 3rd session would be crucial during the day-night Test, where Virat Kohli and the team management should put the Australians to bat if given the chance.

“If there are 2 wickets (left), don’t look to score those 20 runs extra. You’re better off declaring at that time and getting their top 3 batters. You might be short by 20 runs but you would have possibly saved 120 runs there”

With India winning the toss and Virat Kohli choosing to bat first, the skipper would have a chance to implement Sachin Tendulkar’s advice.

Virat Kohli is set to fly back after the first Test and would be looking to use all his skills as captain to make sure he departs Australia after giving his side a 1-0 lead in the India vs Australia Test series.