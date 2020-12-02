IND vs AUS 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar calls on India to recall star spinner Kuldeep Yadav

I

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to recall Kuldeep Yadav into the team, as they look to solve their bowling woes against Austral

The 25-year-old has struggled to find his form of late, as batsmen have been picking up his left-arm wrist spin with relative ease. Kuldeep Yadav played just one game against New Zealand, where he gave away 84 runs for two wickets. Manjrekar believes the player is still capable of helping the team.

"Kuldeep Yadav has, in fact, fallen away but I really think India should start getting him back in the scheme of things. Purely, because he’s a guy who will get you two or three wickets in the middle due to which the opposition line-up may score 30-40 runs less and you wouldn’t need an extra bowler," commented Sanjay Manjrekar.

But questions were asked of India's bowling attack after they conceded 370+ runs in back-to-back games against Australia. Sanjay Manjrekar believes recalling Kuldeep Yadav might be the solution to India's woes.

I only have admiration for this guy: Sanjay Manjrekar on Yuzvendra Chahal

Sanjay Manjrekar also backed Yuzvendra Chahal, who Kuldeep Yadav replaced in the third ODI. The Royal Challengers Bangalore leggie was dropped after poor performances in the first two games against Australia, but Manjrekar believes that he is very important to India's bowling attack.

"I have only admiration for this guy. In Australia, what he does is that he becomes a more classical leg spinner. He bowls the googly as well while in Indian conditions, it’s just a subtle variation in length more than anything. He's just a tremendous cricketer. He’s been consistent in the two formats. We’ve seen him in the IPL, he was incredible," said Sanjay Manjerekar.

Chahal and Yadav formed a formidable spin tandem for India prior to the 2019 World Cup but have struggled a bit since. With the T20I World Cup coming up next year, the duo will no doubt have a crucial role to play in the tournament.