Ind vs Aus 2020: ‘Steve Smith and David Warner returning to their side will make it different’ – Rohan Gavaskar feels hosts start as favourites

Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar believes that the inclusion of David Warner and Steve Smith will make Australia the favourites for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts on December 17.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gavaskar acknowledged that India were deserving winners in 2018/19 when they created history by beating the Aussies 2-1. He then added Australia will hold the edge this time around, especially with Virat Kohli returning to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his child.

“Absolutely it [the return of Steve Smith and David Warner] just adds so much more to the Australian side...Last time we went to Australia as favourites. I don’t think anybody was surprised by the result. This time around, Steve Smith and David Warner, two of the best batsmen of the world returning to their side will make it different. Australia will start as favourites,” Rohan Gavaskar said.

About the much talked-about face-off between Kohli and Smith, Gavaskar stated it would be better to put the comparisons to bed and enjoy the class both of them ooze.

“I would actually say why are we hell-bent on saying A is better than B. We’ve got two exceptional players out there, showcasing their skills, entertaining us, why can’t we sit back and enjoy both of them bat,” Rohan Gavaskar told HT.

‘Indian batsmen are very much capable of handling pace and bounce in Australia,’ says Rohan Gavaskar

Cheteshwar Pujara racked up 194 runs across 2 innings in the Adelaide Test in 2018

Australia have arguably the best bowling attack - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon - in the world at the moment. Rohan Gavaskar, however, stated that India are not lagging far behind and that they will put up a great contest.

“We are a fantastic side. The balance of bowling and batting that India have will make it a great series. Over the last 10-12 years that is the rivalry that most cricket fans look for,” Rohan Gavaskar, who played 11 ODIs, stated.

He further added that the Indian batsmen know how to fare in Australian conditions, having already done that with aplomb on their last tour. Cheteshwar Pujara was the Man of the Series in the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after scoring a whopping 521 runs in 7 innings.

“Indian batsmen are very much capable of handling pace and bounce in Australia. The conditions might favour them a bit but this Indian side is top class. I’ve got absolutely no doubt in mind that they’ve got the skills, both mental and physical, to handle to whatever is thrown at them in different conditions,” Rohan Gavaskar signed off.

India’s tour of Australia will begin with a 3-match ODI series on November 27, followed by the 3 T20Is and the 4-Test series, which starts with the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.