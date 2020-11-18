Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Ind vs Aus 2020: Team management to likely rotate Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the limited-overs series

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will lead the Indian cricket team
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will lead the Indian cricket team's fast bowling attack on the Australian tour
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 18 Nov 2020, 20:44 IST
News
Advertisement

The Indian cricket team made history by winning their first Test series Down Under during the 2018-19 Australian tour. The fans expect a similar performance from the team in the latest series between the two sides, which starts next month. To ensure that the two primary fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are fresh for the four-match Test series, the backroom staff is likely to rotate them in the ODI and T20I series.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, a BCCI source mentioned that Ishant Sharma's injury prompted Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun to form a workload management plan for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

In the absence of Sharma, Bumrah and Shami will have the onus of bowling most of the overs in the ICC World Test Championship series. Thus, the team management aims to give them more red-ball practice by allowing them to play in the three-day warm-up match at the Drummoyne Oval from December 6 to 8.

Since the second and third T20Is will overlap with the warm-up game, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are likely to miss both of the white-ball fixtures.

"If both (Bumrah and Shami) play the T20 Internationals (on Dec 4, 6 and 8), then they will have one warm-up match less which I don't think the team management will fancy at this moment," the source said.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked up 37 wickets in the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Thee duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami played a pivotal role in India's historic Test series win over Australia last year. Bumrah was the most successful Indian bowler in that series, scalping 21 wickets in four matches.

Meanwhile, Shami backed him up with 16 wickets in the series. With numerous bowling options such as Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, and Shardul Thakur presented in the limited-overs squad, the team management can afford to rotate the two premier pacers and play it safe.

Published 18 Nov 2020, 20:44 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team for Australian Tour 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी