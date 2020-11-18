The Indian cricket team made history by winning their first Test series Down Under during the 2018-19 Australian tour. The fans expect a similar performance from the team in the latest series between the two sides, which starts next month. To ensure that the two primary fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are fresh for the four-match Test series, the backroom staff is likely to rotate them in the ODI and T20I series.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, a BCCI source mentioned that Ishant Sharma's injury prompted Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun to form a workload management plan for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

In the absence of Sharma, Bumrah and Shami will have the onus of bowling most of the overs in the ICC World Test Championship series. Thus, the team management aims to give them more red-ball practice by allowing them to play in the three-day warm-up match at the Drummoyne Oval from December 6 to 8.

Since the second and third T20Is will overlap with the warm-up game, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are likely to miss both of the white-ball fixtures.

"If both (Bumrah and Shami) play the T20 Internationals (on Dec 4, 6 and 8), then they will have one warm-up match less which I don't think the team management will fancy at this moment," the source said.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked up 37 wickets in the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Thee duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami played a pivotal role in India's historic Test series win over Australia last year. Bumrah was the most successful Indian bowler in that series, scalping 21 wickets in four matches.

Meanwhile, Shami backed him up with 16 wickets in the series. With numerous bowling options such as Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, and Shardul Thakur presented in the limited-overs squad, the team management can afford to rotate the two premier pacers and play it safe.