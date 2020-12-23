The Indian cricket team travelled to Melbourne from Adelaide on Tuesday ahead of the Boxing Day Test. Several players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav updating fans about their whereabouts on social media.

Ahead of the Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the BCCI took to social media as well to share an update of the Indian cricket team as they began training for the 2nd India vs Australia Test match.

We are in Melbourne and now as the red-ball Tests start, it is time to regroup. 💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aYGi2GHeta — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

Indian cricket team starts training in Melbourne

BCCI posted two pictures of the Indian cricket team online. In both pictures, the team was seen standing in a group as they seemed to be having a discussion on the field. Sharing the pictures, the BCCI wrote that it is time for the Indian cricket team to regroup ahead of the red-ball Tests.

Virat Kohli departs for India after a pep talk

While several players who are a part of the Indian cricket team were visible in the pictures, one obvious absentee was skipper Virat Kohli. The captain departed for India on Tuesday for the birth of his first child. Media reports reveal Virat Kohli had a motivational discussion with the Indian cricket team before he left.

The idea behind Kohli’s pep talk was to boost the confidence of the players and keep them in a positive frame of mind ahead of the 2nd India vs Australia Test that begins on December 26.

The Indian cricket team has several selection decisions to make

After losing the pink-ball Test by 8 wickets and infamously bowing out for 36 in the second innings, the Indian cricket team has multiple selection headaches coming into the Melbourne Test.

With Mohammed Shami out injured, the team management needs to decide whether Navdeep Saini or Mohammed Siraj can take the star bowler’s place. Both the young guns are yet to make their Test debut for India.

The opening combination is another topic that has attracted headlines for all the wrong reasons. With Prithvi Shaw’s technique called out again after a horror show at Adelaide, it remains to be seen whether he will be replaced by Shubman Gill for the Boxing Day Test match.

KL Rahul is widely expected to take Virat Kohli’s place in the batting line-up, while some have suggested that Ravindra Jadeja could come in place of Hanuma Vihari. After the Indian cricket team’s disastrous batting performance on Day 3 of the first Test, calls to replace Wriddhiman Saha with Rishabh Pant have gotten stronger too.