IND vs AUS 2020: When will Rohit Sharma start training? 

Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s fitness has been a heavily-contested debate in recent weeks. With the 33-year-old currently in Sydney for a 14-day quarantine, fans have been left wondering about Rohit Sharma’s availability for the upcoming India vs Australia Tests.

With Rohit Sharma in Sydney, there have been concerns about the cricketer’s safety as the city deals with a recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Media reports revealed that Rohit Sharma could begin training from January 3. A BCCI official, speaking to ANI, shed light on the opener’s fitness routine while in quarantine:

“He is being monitored by the physios and he is doing his regular endurance work in his room. It is all about keeping fit and ready for action when it comes to hitting the ground running”

Will Rohit Sharma be shifted out of Sydney?

Players like David Warner had left Sydney in advance to escape the restrictions and be available for the upcoming Tests, owing to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

However, the BCCI official revealed that no such plans were in place for Rohit Sharma, who will be completing his quarantine in the city as planned.

“He doesn’t need to move from Sydney. He is safe and is in a bio-secure environment undergoing quarantine. While he is alone in his room the Indian board, as well as the team management, is constantly in touch with him. If there was any emergency or if we felt that he needed to get out of Sydney we would. But for now, he is completely safe there.”

The star batsman had shared updates on social media following his flight to Australia after clearing his fitness test. With Rohit Sharma set to begin training with the group on January 3, he will have four days to prove his fitness ahead of the 3rd Test between India and Australia.

With Indian openers struggling in the first match at Adelaide, the team management will hope to have Rohit Sharma fit as soon as possible. While this will be Rohit Sharma’s first Australia tour since returning to the Test side as an opener, his presence at the top will boost the Indian team.

In Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma can also act as an able deputy to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on the field.