IND vs AUS 2022: "He is going to break people's toes" - Danish Kaneria mighty impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's performance in 2nd T20I

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was impressive with the ball in his comeback game, bowling a tidy spell in the second T20I against Australia on Friday, September 23.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lauded the Indian pacer for his bowling exploits in the contest. He pointed out how Bumrah sent Australian captain Aaron Finch packing with a brilliant yorker.

Notably, Finch, after his dismissal, was seen applauding the bowler for bowling an almost unplayable delivery. Kaneria suggested that Bumrah could very well be breaking the toes of batters at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel following the Men in Blue's six-wicket win over Australia, he said:

"Jasprit Bumrah is back on track. The opposition teams must beware, as he is looking in a great rhythm. While he started with a wide, it was over 140 kph. He then bowled a brilliant yorker to dismiss Aaron Finch."

Kaneria added:

"Finch couldn't stop himself from applauding the delivery. It is never easy to make a comeback after an injury. He bowled an excellent spell under pressure. He is going to break people's toes at the T20 World Cup."

The second fixture between India and Australia was reduced to eight-over-per-side due to the wet outfield. Bumrah gave away 23 runs from his full quota of two overs and picked up a crucial wicket.

"Hasn't made a strong comeback" - Danish Kaneria critical of Harshal Patel's recent performances

Harshal Patel, who returned to cricketing action in the Australia series after recovering from a rib injury, has looked off-colour in the first two fixtures.

Kaneria emphasized that the seamer was still searching for rhythm and has been leaking a lot of runs. He noted that while the it was difficult to grip the ball in the second match due to wet conditions, a player is expected to do better while bowling at the highest stage.

He added:

"Harshal Patel hasn't made a strong comeback. He gave away a lot of runs in this game too. Yes, the ball was getting wet due to the conditions, but that shouldn't be an excuse if you are playing at the international level."

Patel has been under the scanner for his underwhelming performances in the ongoing series. The 31-year-old is yet to pick up a single wicket in the series and has a dismal economy rate of 13.50 to his name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far