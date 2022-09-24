IND vs AUS 2022: "Looks a bit over-aggressive at times" - RP Singh on Virat Kohli's playing style in T20 cricket

Ex-India pacer RP Singh was impressed with Virat Kohli's form after Team India's win over Australia yesterday (September 23) in the second T20I. He believes that while he was dismissed early, Kohli has showcased impressive form in his recent appearances in the T20Is.

He opined that the right-hander at times looks to attack the bowlers a bit too much, trying to show dominance over the bowlers. The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that this is how Kohli generally plays and it is his natural game.

Singh added that Kohli's form shouldn't be a concern as he has looked in good touch lately. He made these remarks while speaking on Cricbuzz after India's six-wicket win over Australia.

He said:

"Virat Kohli looked in good touch today and played some impressive shots. It seems as if he is in fine form. He has scored runs in his last few outings. He looks a bit over-aggressive at times, but maybe that's in his nature. He wants to dominate the bowlers by playing attacking shots. He got out while trying to take a single today, but he was batting well."

Kohli is yet to fire with the bat in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Australia. He has scores of 2 and 11 to his name in the rubber.

However, he was the top performer with the bat for India at the Asia Cup 2022, mustering 276 runs from five matches at a fantastic average of 92.00.

The second T20I against Australia in the three-match series was reduced to eight-over-per-side as the start was delayed due to the wet outfield.

The Men in Blue secured a crucial victory in the clash, chasing down Australia's total of 90 with four balls to spare.

"There was no need for him to play that shot" - RP Singh on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav endured a rare batting failure, getting out for a golden duck in the second T20I against Australia. The dynamic batter perished while attempting to play a sweet shot off Adam Zampa on the very first delivery that he faced.

Speaking of the dismissal in the same video, RP Singh questioned Yadav's shot selection. He mentioned that he was expected to build a partnership at that juncture, and he made the wrong call by trying to play a high-risk shot.

Singh explained:

"There was no need for him to play that shot. Virat Kohli had just got out and there was a need for a partnership at that stage. He should avoid playing these kinds of shots early in his innings as there is a high probability of getting out. Maybe he didn't plan it well today and Zampa was also intelligent as he bowled a full delivery."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a spell from Adam Zampa: 2-0-16-3 including the wicket of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. What a spell from Adam Zampa: 2-0-16-3 including the wicket of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

During the discussion, Ashish Nehra also suggested that Yadav should have come up with a different approach, considering the situation of the game. He reckoned that the player should have seen off the last few deliveries of Zampa's spell rather than trying to take him on from ball one.

He stated:

"Both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli got out and there were only two or three balls left in Adam Zampa's spell. While Suryakumar Yadav does play this shot well and has scored a lot of runs with it, he should have assessed the situation better this time."

He added:

"It was a big ground and he was facing Australia's best bowler, who had already taken two wickets. It would have been fine if he got a full toss or a short ball and tried hitting it out of the park. But here, it was a premeditated shot and he made the decision to play the sweep, irrespective of the length."

India have leveled the three-match series 1-1 by clinching the second fixture. The two sides will lock horns in the series decider on Sunday, September 25.

