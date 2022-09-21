IND vs AUS 2022: "Should consider dropping himself to No. 3" - Danish Kaneria on Rohit Sharma's batting position

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria believes Team India skipper Rohit Sharma should drop himself down the batting order in T20Is, given his recent dismal performances in the format. Rohit registered a failure in the T20I series opener against Australia, managing just 11 off nine deliveries.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria mentioned that Sharma has struggled to score big runs consistently. He suggested that the Men in Blue should ask Virat Kohli to open in T20Is, as he has done well while batting at the top of the order.

Kaneria opined that either Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul must give up their opening spot to the former captain. He highlighted how Kohli performed admirably at the Asia Cup 2022 and backed him to do well in India's upcoming games also.

"Rohit Sharma isn't scoring enough runs. We saw that during the Asia Cup too. He is getting starts, but hasn't been able to convert them into big knocks. He should consider dropping himself to No. 3 and Virat Kohli could open. Or India could ask KL Rahul to be the No. 3 with Virat and Rohit playing as openers."

Rohit Sharma mustered 133 runs from four matches at the Asia Cup, with 72 of those runs coming in the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka alone. He had an impressive strike rate of 151.3.

Virat Kohli had taken the opening slot for India's final game in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan as Rohit was out with an injury. He made the most of that opportunity by smashing his 71st international hundred.

"There was no need for him to play that shot" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli's dismissal against Australia

Virat Kohli was dismissed for two runs during India's opening encounter against Australia on Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali. The seasoned campaigner perished while trying to play an attacking shot over the mid-on fielder.

Kaneria suggested that Kohli should have taken some more time to get set before trying out such strokes. He reckoned that the 33-year-old should have been a little more patient in the encounter, considering the nature of the pitch.

"Virat Kohli received a huge ovation from the crowd when he came out to bat. However, he could only manage to score two runs. There was no need for him to play that shot and there was no requirement for that shot at that stage of the match. He should have looked to spend more time at the crease before playing his shots. It was a fresh wicket and he needed to adjust first."

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second T20I.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I.Scorecard Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I. Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I https://t.co/PvxtKxhpav

The visitors secured a stunning four-wicket victory in the clash to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The two cricketing giants will next be seen in action on Friday, September 23, when they lock horns in the second fixture of the rubber.

The upcoming contest will be a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to stay afloat in the series.

