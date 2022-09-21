IND vs AUS 2022: "These aren't great signs ahead of the T20 World Cup" - RP Singh after India's 4-wicket loss to Australia in 1st T20I

Former cricketer RP Singh believes that Team India's recent underwhelming performances are alarming signs ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.

Highlighting India's unsuccessful Asia Cup 2022 campaign, he pointed out that the side were without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel at the continental event. He, however, added that the side still ended up on the losing side against Australia even after Harshal's return.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that even ace pacer Bumrah could prove to be expensive in a few matches. Singh opined that the Men in Blue will have to fix several things on the road to the T20 World Cup to turn things around.

Speaking on Cricbuzz after India's defeat in the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, Singh said:

"These aren't great signs ahead of the T20 World Cup. When we didn't do well at the Asia Cup, we thought it was because we didn't have Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Harshal Patel was there in the side for this game, but we still ended up on the losing side.

"It is also possible that even Jasprit Bumrah will be taken to the cleaners when he returns. The performance of the Indian team is dipping as we get closer to the World Cup."

Notably, Harshal missed the Aisa Cup due to a rib injury. The right-armer made a return to the side for the T20I series opener against Australia on Tuesday, September 20. However, the 32-year-old failed to make a significant impact in the encounter, leaking 49 runs from his full quota of four overs.

"What was the purpose of playing him?" - Ashish Nehra questions Umesh Yadav's inclusion in India's playing XI

Speaking in the video, Ashish Nehra stated that he couldn't understand why the Indian think tank preferred Umesh Yadav over Deepak Chahar for the opening fixture against Australia.

He suggested that Yadav hasn't featured in the national team for a while now and was called up only because Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to COVID-19. Nehra said:

"Umesh Yadav is not there in the scheme of things for the selectors. He was there in the playing XI for this game, but what was the purpose of playing him? If they didn't want to play Jasprit Bumrah, the other name that comes to mind is Deepak Chahar, but he too wasn't included.

"I am not saying this because he gave away a lot of runs. I would have said the same thing even if he had done exceptionally well."

Yadav bowled just two overs in the first game. While he gave away 27 runs, he picked up the crucial wickets of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. The visitors came up with a dominating batting performance in the fixture, chasing down India's stiff total of 208 with four balls to spare.

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second T20I.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I.

With the win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The two sides will next be seen in action on Friday, September 23, when they lock horns in the second match of the rubber.

