IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Australia post 186/7 in the series decider against India

Australia posted 186/7 while batting first in the third T20I against Team India on September 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah looked completely off color in the death overs as Aussie batters smashed them disdainfully.

Cameron Green (52 off 21 balls) continued his scintillating hitting form and gave Australia a blazing start. The visitors raced off to 44 in 3.2 overs before Axar Patel dismissed Aaron Finch (7) to give India their first breakthrough. Green also walked back to the pavilion in the fifth over after bringing up his half-century.

Axar Patel (3/33), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22), and Hardik Pandya bowled well at this juncture and exerted pressure on the visitors. Australia found themselves with 117/5 on the board after 13.5 overs.

However, Tim David (54 off 27 balls) and Daniel Sams (28 off 20 balls) put on a match-defining 68-run counter-attacking partnership. They completely changed the complexion of the match.

The duo attacked Jasprit Bumrah (0/50) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-0-39-1) in the death overs. This helped Australia set a massive target of 187 in the series decider.

Fans were disappointed with Team India bowlers for not controlling the run-flow in the end overs. They also felt the bowlers could have tightened the screws on the Australian batters after they lost six wickets in the 14th over.

They trolled bowlers for this by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

Vishal. @SportyVishal Australia batsmen to Axar Patel on the whole tour - Australia batsmen to Axar Patel on the whole tour - https://t.co/NAqfB01TPx

Mohit Panchal @Mohit98_ Bhuvi be like : over toh over Hove hai 18th ho 19th Bhuvi be like : over toh over Hove hai 18th ho 19th https://t.co/Ryiz64bT6Q

Ashutosh😼 @IAshutoshMittal First 50s are always special.



Bhuvi & Bumrah brought in successive matches



What a camaraderie First 50s are always special.Bhuvi & Bumrah brought in successive matchesWhat a camaraderie https://t.co/dQ20u48hTM

"In many ways, I am the third eye for captain Rohit Sharma"- Team India's Dinesh Karthik on wicket-keepers role in assisting captain

Dinesh Karthik spoke to broadcasters ahead of the third T20I in Hyderabad. He shed light on the importance of the wicketkeeper's inputs to the captain on the field. Explaining the same, Dinesh Karthik said:

"I think it is a very important role, the other day I missed one in the heat of things; I just ran for the ball and completely missed it. It cost us, in many ways, that game, and those are important calls that you need to be aware of as a keeper."

He further continued:

"In many ways, I am the third eye for captain Rohit Sharma as well, making sure he gets his angles and gets his bowling changes right, give him the right options and throw him the right questions and I am sure he has the ability to give the right answer."

Should Team India persist with Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his recent failures? Sound off in the comments section.

