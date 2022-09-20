IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Hardik Pandya's explosive 71* propels Team India to 208/6

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's explosive 71* off 30 balls powered Team India to an impressive total of 208/6 in their innings of the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali.

Batting first after losing the toss, India lost their lynchpins, Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2), within the first five overs. KL Rahul (55) consolidated the innings with a 68-run stand for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (46).

The duo did not slow down at any stage and kept scoring briskly to keep their team on track for a high total. However, none of them could convert their innings into a big one.

Hardik Pandya then took the onus upon himself to finish the innings after the Australian bowlers chipped in with a couple of quick wickets. His batting in the final overs powered India to a daunting total of 208/6.

Cameron Green had a forgettable outing with the ball. He was the biggest victim of Hardik Pandya's assault and conceded three sixes off the final three balls of the innings to end up with disappointing figures of 3-0-46-0.

Speaking to the broadcast team during the mid-innings break, Team India vice-captain KL Rahul reflected on his side's batting performance and said:

"It was a good pitch. Takes a bit of time to get used to the bounce. I have played a lot here so I knew what kind of shots would be effective here. Used that experience and was happy to get some balls out of the middle. (On pick up shots) These are the things you work on. Try to hit on both sides of the ground, play the ball on its merit and hit it into pockets. Happy that it came out of the middle of the bat"

