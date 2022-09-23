IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 Harshal Patel memes after his expensive spell in the second T20I

Indian pacer Harshal Patel faced the ire of fans after his costly spell in the second T20I against Australia on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur. Due to wet outfield conditions, the contest began late and was an eight-overs-per-side affair.

Australia batted first after losing the toss and managed to put up a competitive total of 90/5 in 8 overs. Matthew Wade (43*) and Aaron Finch (31) played crucial cameos for the visitors.

Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a wonderful spell and was the lone star performer in the Indian bowling attack. All the others were off-color. Harshal Patel, in particular, leaked runs heavily in the final overs as Wade lined him up and got some quick runs. Due to the onslaught, he ended up with dismal figures of 2-0-32-0.

Cricket fans were left frustrated with Harshal's second consecutive failure with the ball after his comeback. They expressed serious concerns about his form and were apprehensive about his selection to the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

They took to social media platforms and trolled him for an expensive spell by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones:

Suryakumar Yadav backs Harshal Patel to come good after dismal outing against Australia

Team India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav put his weight behind under-fire pacer Harshal Patel. He asked everyone to be a bit patient with the pacer as he is coming after a long injury layoff and expressed confidence in his abilities.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on the eve of the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Thoda injury se aaya hai, itna toh benefit banta hai (Cut him some slack, he is coming back after the injury). It is difficult to read Harshal’s slower ball and variations. Whatever I have faced him in the nets, I can assure you guys that he is not predictable at all.”

Do you agree with Suryakumar Yadav? Sound off in the comments section.

