IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: What happened in yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by two wickets in yesterday’s T20I match at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In a high-scoring opening game of the five-match series, Australia posted 208/3 after being invited to bat. The Men in Blue were terrific in the chase, crossing the big target in 19.5 overs.

Australia’s openers added 31 before Ravi Bishnoi (1/54) knocked over Matthew Short (13 off 11). This was after the leg-spinner had dropped a return catch in the same over. Josh Inglis (110 off 50) and Steve Smith (52 off 41) then punished the Indian bowlers, adding 130 runs for the second wicket.

Inglis launched into Prasidh Krishna (1/50) in the eighth over, slamming him for three fours and a six. He reached his fifty by lofting Bishnoi for a maximum over long-on and followed it up with another four and six in the over. In the 15h over of the innings, Inglis again punished Bishnoi, this time hammering him for three sixes.

The fine second-wicket stand ended when Smith was run out. Inglis brought up his hundred off only 47 balls by slicing a low full toss from Arshdeep Singh (0/41) past the keeper for four.

He hit two more boundaries in the same over before holing out to deep square leg off Krishna. An impressive cameo from Tim David (19* off 13) gave the Australian innings the finishing touches.

Suryakumar Yadav leads from the front in the chase

Chasing 209, disaster struck early for India as Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) was run out without facing a ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal called Gaikwad for a second run, only for him to back out and leave his partner stranded. Jaiswal himself fell for 21 off 8. After clubbing Matthew Short (1/13) for a four and six, he chipped a simple catch to mid-off.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (80 off 42) and Ishan Kishan (58 off 39) then added 112 runs for the third wicket at a rapid pace to put India in command in the chase. The duo combined to loot 20 runs off the fifth over bowled by Sean Abbott (1/43). Ishan took a liking to leggie Tanveer Sangha’s bowling and smacked him for 4,6,6 in the ninth over. India were 106/2 at the halfway stage.

The fine stand ended when Ishan was caught at deep extra cover off Sangha after hitting the spinner for a four and a six. Suryakumar was in supreme form and reached his fifty by launching Abbott for a maximum over long-on.

The captain seemed to be taking India to victory with ease until a brilliant running catch by Aaron Hardie sent him on his way. India lost three more wickets in quick succession, but the calm head of Rinku Singh (22* off 14) took the hosts home.

The match ended in bizarre fashion. With one needed off the last ball, Rinku slapped Abbott for a maximum. The six did not count, though, as the bowler had overstepped.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs Australia T20I?

Inglis played a brilliant knock for Australia, smashing 11 fours and eight sixes in his hundred, while Smith scored a fine half-century.

For India, Suryakumar led from the front, clobbering nine fours and four sixes in his 80. Ishan scored a crucial half-century after the Men in Blue lost early wickets.

Despite Inglis’ ton, Suryakumar was named Player of the Match for his captain’s knock in a challenging chase.