IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd ODI: What happened in yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by 99 runs [DLS method] in yesterday’s ODI match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. With the win, the Men in Blue clinched the three-match series 2-0.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Team India put up an imposing total of 399/5 as Shubman Gill (104 off 97) and Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90) struck superb tons. Suryakumar Yadav (72* off 37) and skipper KL Rahul (52 off 38) also hit half-centuries for the second game in a row. Rain interrupted Australia’s chase of 400 after nine overs. They were set a revised DLS target of 317 in 33 overs, but were bowled out for 217 in 28.2 overs.

India got off to a poor start with the bat as Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) was caught behind off a probing delivery from Josh Hazlewood for 8. However, it was all Shreyas and Gill after that as the duo added 200 runs for the second wicket. The former, who was under the scanner following his fitness and form issues, answered critics with a thumping knock.

While Shreyas struck 11 fours and three sixes in his excellent innings, Gill hit six fours and four sixes in yet another memorable performance with the willow. The wonderful stand was broken in the 31st over as a tired Shreyas fell to Sean Abbott (1/91), attempting a bit hit. Gill also fell after crossing three figures, miscuing a length delivery from Cameron Green (2/103).

The runs kept flowing for India even after both set batters were back in the pavilion. Rahul and Ishan Kishan (31 off 18) added 59 for the fourth wicket. Rahul and Suryakumar then featured in a 53-run alliance for the fifth wicket.

Expand Tweet

The Indian captain carried on his impressive run, smashing three fours and three sixes. At the other end, Suryakumar switched on T20 mode and clobbered his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate for four consecutive sixes in the 44th over, which went for 26 runs. He ended up clubbing six fours and an equal number sixes.

Spinners, Krishna keep Australia on backfoot in chase

Chasing 400, Australia got off to a horrendous start as Prasidh Krishna dismissed Matthew Short (9) and Steven Smith (0) off consecutive deliveries. They were 56/2 after nine overs when rain halted play. On resumption, the visitors’ target was revised to 317 in 33 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/41) put Australia in deeper trouble, knocking over Marnus Labuschagne (27 off 31). David Warner (53 off 39) attempted to get cheeky and batted right-handed against the experienced off-spinner.

The ploy backfired as he was trapped lbw, ironically attempting the reverse sweep. To make things even more bizarre, Warner did not review the decision even though replays clearly showed that he had hit the ball. In the same over, Ashwin also caught Josh Inglis (6) in front of the stumps.

Expand Tweet

Ravindra Jadeja (3/42) joined the fun as the Aussies slumped to 140/8. However, Abbott ensured that the visitors did not go down without a fight. In a stunning exhibition of clean-hitting, he whacked four fours and fives sixes in his 36-ball 54, adding 77 for the ninth wicket with Hazlewood (23 off 16).

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs Australia ODI?

Both Shreyas and Gill were superb with the bat, hammering three-figure scores. Suryakumar gave another exhibition of his talent with a blazing knock. With the ball, spinners Ashwin and Jadeja impressed with three scalps each.

For Australia, Warner and Abbott’s half-centuries were the only performances of note.

Shreyas was named Player of the Match for his sublime hundred in a dominating win.