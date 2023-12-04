IND vs AUS 2023, 5th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by six runs in yesterday’s T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the close victory, the Men in Blue clinched the five-match series 4-1. Sent into bat yet again after losing the toss, India managed only 160/8 on the board, but their bowlers did well to hold Australia to 154/8.

The Men in Blue got off to another aggressive start with the bat courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 off 15). However, his dismissal to Jason Behrendorff (2/38) led to a mini-collapse. Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 off 12) miscued a catch to mid-off, trying to hit Ben Dwarshuis (2/30).

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was out for 5, caught brilliantly by Ben McDermott at backward point off Dwarshuis’ bowling. The hosts were in trouble at 55/4 as Rinku Singh (6) also perished in his endeavor to go after Tanveer Sangha (1/26).

Shreyas Iyer (53 off 37), Jitesh Sharma (24 off 16) and Axar Patel (31 off 21) combined to ensure India finished with a competitive score on the board.

Bowlers hold their nerve as India register close win

Chasing 161, Travis Head (28 off 18) got Australia off the blocks with three consecutive fours off Arshdeep Singh (2/40). Mukesh Kumar (3/32), however, struck at the other end, as Josh Philippe (4) dragged one back onto his stumps.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/29) then castled the dangerous Head with a quick delivery that spun away sharply and bamboozled the Aussie opener. The Indian leg-spinner claimed his second wicket when Aaron Hardie (6 off 10) was caught in the deep.

Ben McDermott (54 off 36) and Tim David (17 off 17) added 47 for the fourth wicket to keep Australia in the hunt. Axar (1/14), however, broke stand by dismissing David as the batter top-edged a half-hearted pull.

Matthew Short (16 off 11) and Aussie captain Matthew Wade (22 off 15) played handy cameos to take the visitors close to the target. They needed 10 runs to win off the last over, but Arshdeep (2/40) held his nerve, conceding only three also getting the wicket of Wade.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs Australia T20I?

Shreyas hit an impressive fifty for India, a knock which featured five fours and two sixes. Axar (31 & 1/14) came up with a fine all-round show. Mukesh, Bishnoi and Arshdeep all impressed with the ball.

For Australia, Behrendorff and Dwarshuis picked up two scalps each, while McDermott scored a fighting fifty.

Axar was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round effort.