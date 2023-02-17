IND vs AUS 2nd Test: "India will make enough runs to put Australia out of the game" - Harbhajan Singh 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has opined that India will get a heavy lead in the first innings of the ongoing second Test to outsmart Australia.

On Friday, February 17, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first on a two-faced pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The surface was deemed slightly better than the one at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Australia had a great start as the openers put on a 50-run stand even though Warner looked out of sorts thanks to Usman Khawaja's aggressive batting.

Khawaja executed the sweeps/reverse sweeps to up the scoring rate for the visitors. Even when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in an over moments before lunch, it didn't disturb Khawaja's rhythm. The southpaw stitched 59 runs along with Peter Handscomb for the fifth wicket.

Khawaja was persistent in playing the reverse sweep but KL Rahul, with a one-handed stunner, put an end to his remarkable knock. The Queensland batter hit 12 fours and a six to notch his maiden Test fifty in India.

Handscomb was unbeaten on 72 as he added some crucial runs while batting with the tail to put a respectable 263 on the board for Australia.

Mohammed Shami was among the picks of Indian bowlers with figures of 4/60. The pacer was complemented by Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/68).

While hailing the efforts of the Indian bowlers on the first day of the second Test, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"It was a tremendous display of bowling from the Indian camp. Australia were practicing how to face R Ashwin and Jadeja but they forgot how to play the fast bowler. Shami picked four wickets and bowled brilliantly."

Harbhajan further stated that India will take a substantial lead in the first innings and Australia will find it difficult to bat in the second innings.

He added:

"India will make sufficient runs in the first innings that will put Australia out of the game. This pitch is better than the last one and batting on it will be an easy task.

"If tomorrow happens to be for India with the bat then it will be difficult for Australia to bat on the third or fourth day."

"Two fast bowlers and two spinners can be a better option" - Harbhajan Singh

Queensland left-arm spinner Matthew Kunhemann earned the Baggy Green No.466 from teammate Marnus Labuschagne earlier in the day. Kunhemann joined veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and Toddy Murphy, who bagged 7/124 on his Test debut in Nagpur.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: Marnus Labuschagne presents Matt Kuhnemann with Baggy Green No.466! #INDvAUS JUST IN: Marnus Labuschagne presents Matt Kuhnemann with Baggy Green No.466! #INDvAUS https://t.co/TziDb0p0r1

Harbhajan Singh wasn't supportive of Australia's combination to play three spinners along with a lone pace bowler in the second Test, explaining:

"Australia played two off-spinners in the first match. Now you have a left-arm spinner, so three spinners are playing. I feel two fast bowlers and two spinners can be a better option on this pitch."

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) played nine overs in the final session to finish at 21/0, with India trailing by 242 runs on Day 1.

