IND vs AUS 2nd Test Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Friday, February 17. Amid plenty of talk around the pitch, most of it from the Australian side, the hosts dominated the first Test in Nagpur, sealing the contest inside three days.

There were plenty of positives for India from the opening Test of the series, the biggest of them being the successful comeback of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Playing his first game since suffering a freak injury during the Asia Cup in the UAE last year, the 34-year-old ended up as the Player of the Match, claiming seven wickets and scoring a crucial 70.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with the bat, scoring a hard-fought 120, while all-rounder Axar Patel chipped in with an invaluable 84. Meanwhile, Team India coach Rahul Dravid confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday, February 15, that if Shreyas Iyer is fit for the second Test, he will walk back into the playing XI. In that case, Suryakumar Yadav, who made his Test debut in Nagpur, will miss out.

There could be some changes in the Australian line-up as well. Seasoned left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who missed the first Test, looks set to return for the Delhi game.

Australia captain Pat Cummins also said that Travis Head is part of the conversation for this Test as he was in the first. The visitors surprisingly picked Matt Renshaw ahead of the in-form Head for the Nagpur Test.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the second Test between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports network.

According to Star Sports TV Guide, viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will start at 9:30 am IST.

The live streaming of the second India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and the website.

After the second Test, there will be a short break for both teams. The third game, which has been shifted from Dharamsala to the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, will be played from March 1 to 5.

The series will conclude with the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.

