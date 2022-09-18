[WATCH] “You know how we do”- Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli join hands for hilarious reel ahead of IND vs AUS 2022

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former captain Virat Kohli found some time to create a funny reel on Instagram ahead of the T20I series against Australia. The duo joined a recent trend on social media for a hilarious clip featuring some background music and a little jig.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared a video and wrote:

“You know how we do.”

The two star cricketers can be seen donning sunglasses. Reacting to the clip, Kohli wrote:

“Shakaboom.”

Both Hardik and Kohli will be seen in action during the opening T20I against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Kohli will look to carry his excellent form from the Asia Cup to the T20I series against the World Champions. Meanwhile, Hardik will aim to make a strong comeback after he failed to deliver in the Super 4 matches of the Asia Cup.

“Virat Kohli is our third opener” – Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs AUS 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma has labeled Virat Kohli as India’s third opener ahead of the white ball series against Australia and South Africa.

In a press conference, the skipper said:

"Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match of the Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played.”

Rohit added:

“Since we have not taken a third opener, he opens for his franchise in the IPL and has done really well, so it is a definite option for us.”

It's worth noting that Kohli hit his 71st century by opening the innings against Afghanistan in India’s last outing at the Asia Cup. He went on to amass 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has described Hardik Pandya as India’s No.1 all-rounder ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Shastri said:

“He is the No. 1 all-rounder in this format of the game. XYZ can say whatever they want… everyone is entitled to his opinion, but my view is clear.”

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav.

Ind vs Aus T20Is schedule

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

