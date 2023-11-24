IND vs AUS T20I: How to purchase tickets for India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

After winning the first game and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, India will take on Australia in the second match on Sunday, November 26, as the action shifts to the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two teams put up a brilliant show in the first T20I on November 23 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

After being put in to bat first, the Australian batters raced to a huge total of 208/3. Josh Inglis was the star of the show as he played a breathtaking innings of 110 off just 50 deliveries.

India’s start to the chase wasn’t ideal, as opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad had to walk back for a diamond duck after being run out in the first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t convert his start into a big score and fell for 21 in the third over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav then shared a 112-run third-wicket partnership to take India closer to the win. Their wickets slowed down India’s innings, and Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh’s wickets took the game down to the wire.

With Rinku Singh on strike, the Men in Blue needed just one run off the last ball. Even though he hit a six to finish off the game, Sean Abbot’s no-ball did the work as India clinched a thrilling victory with a ball to spare.

Where to buy tickets for India vs Australia 2nd T20I

The tickets for the second T20I between India and Australia can be purchased online on PayTM Insider. You can buy the tickets here. Fans can scan the QR code at the venue to enter the stadium. After a thrilling first game, the second T20I can expect packed stands.

What is the price of the tickets for India vs Australia 2nd T20I

The tickets for the general stands are priced at INR 715 (Terrace), INR 1905 (Pavilion), and INR 4762 (Executive Pavilion). The tickets for the hospitality stand (Royal Pavilion) are priced at INR 9524. All the prices are exclusive of taxes.