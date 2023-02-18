Cheteshwar Pujara failed to score a single run in the first innings of his 100th Test match. The Indian batter was trapped in front of his stumps by Nathan Lyon in the 20th over of the innings on Saturday in Delhi.

Lyon bowled a length ball around the wicket. The ball hit Cheteshwar Pujara's pads, and the Australian team appealed for LBW. On-field umpire Nitin Menon declared it not out, but the Aussies went for a review.

The review got three reds, with the ball pitching in line, impact in line and wickets hitting. Menon overturned the decision, and Cheteshwar Pujara returned to the pavilion.

Pujara played six dot balls before Nathan Lyon bagged his wicket. Fans had high hopes from the Indian batter in his 100th Test match, but he failed to play a big innings in his special game.

Australia push India on the back foot by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara

Nathan Lyon has bowled a fantastic spell at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so far in the first innings of the India vs. Australia Test. The veteran off-spinner has scalped four wickets, sending Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Pujara and Shreyas Iyer back to the dressing room.

Like Pujara, Rahul lost his wicket off LBW to Lyon. Sharma lost his stumps, while Iyer handed a catch to Peter Handscomb. At lunch break, India are 88/4 after 35 overs in the first innings.

India are currently trailing by 175 runs. Virat Kohli and the in-form Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle for the home side. Kohli has scored 14 off 42 deliveries, while Jadeja has aggregated 15 runs from 36 balls. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

