IND vs AUS weather update: Chennai weather report for Mar 22 for 3rd India vs Australia ODI

Fans can expect to see some start-stop action in Chennai when India square off against Australia in the third ODI on Wednesday, March 22. With the series on the line, both teams have everything to play for when they meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead after beating the Aussies convincingly in the first game in Mumbai. KL Rahul played a steady knock to take the side home on a tricky Wankhede wicket.

However, India completely surrendered in the next game in Vizag and were bowled out for 117 in just 26 overs. The batters looked clueless against Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott and will have to come up with a much-improved performance on Wednesday if they want to keep their home record intact.

India have had longstanding problems against left-arm pacers and it was once again there for everyone to see in the ongoing series. The likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav faced left-handed throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne to deal with Starc's threat. The bowlers had little role to play in the last game and are expected to get another shot in Chennai.

Australia, on the other hand, will draw a lot of confidence from their 10-wicket win in the last game. Mitchell Marsh has been spectacular in the top order, which will keep the Aussie think tank in good stead ahead of the ODI World Cup.

David Warner is likely to return to action after an injury break and will look to hit the purple patch after a difficult outing in the Tests.

Chennai Weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium Weather Report for March 22 - Rain predicted

The third ODI between India and Australia in Chennai on March 22 is expected to be halted by rain several times.

According to accuweather.com, there is a 28 percent chance of precipitation, which might spoil game time. However, the chances of rain will fade as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius. Despite the significant cloud cover, the real feel will be approximately five to six degrees higher than the original temperature. The humidity will be above 85 percent throughout the game.

Poll : 0 votes