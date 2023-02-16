IND vs AUS weather update: Delhi weather report for Feb 17-21 for 2nd India vs Australia Test

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Delhi as the weather forecast for the second IND vs AUS Test has no chance of precipitation over the next five days. The second game of the four-match Test series will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between February 17 and 21.

The hosts routed the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs within three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Ravindra Jadeja made a spectacular return to international cricket, picking up seven wickets and scoring a half-century. He won the Player of the Match award.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped eight wickets as the Australian batters had no answers for the Indian spinners.

However, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be on their toes with KL Rahul's dismal form, who managed to score only 20 runs in the Nagpur Test. The spotlight, meanwhile, will be on Cheteshwar Pujara, who is due to play his 100th Test in Delhi. India are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination as they look to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Australia, on the other hand, struggled badly against Ashwin and Jadeja. Although Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne showed some resistance on Day 1 of the first Test, the Aussie batting fell like a pack of cards in the second essay. The tourists have a lot to work on if they have to bounce back in the series.

Star pacer Mitchell Starc, who missed the first Test with an injury, is likely to make a return in this Test match, which will bolster Australia's playing XI.

Delhi Weather - Arun Jaitley Stadium Weather Report for February 17-21 - No rain predicted

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport at all over the next five days in Delhi during the second IND vs AUS Test.

The temperature, meanwhile, will vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius on all five days of the match, with humidity around 70-80 percent. There will be heavy cloud cover on the first and fourth days of the Test match.

All in all, an exciting Test match is on the cards in Delhi with favorable conditions on offer.

