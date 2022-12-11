IND vs BAN 2022, 3rd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Bangladesh match?

India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs in yesterday’s ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the thumping win, their third-biggest by margin of runs in men's ODIs, the Men in Blue avoided a 0-3 embarrassment in the three-match series.

Sent in to bat first after losing the toss, Team India put up a mammoth 409/8 on the board. Ishan Kishan top-scored with a brilliant 210 off 131 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed 113 in 91 deliveries.

India’s bowlers then came to the party and bundled out the hosts for 182 in 34 overs. Pacer Shardul Thakur claimed 3/30, while Axar Patel (2/20) and Umran Malik (2/43) also made significant contributions with the ball.

The story of the match, though, was about Kishan’s breathtaking innings, which might not have materialized had Indian captain Rohit Sharma been part of the team. With the Hitman being ruled out due to a thumb injury, his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate stepped in and created history.

Kishan broke the record for the fastest double hundred in men’s ODIs, reaching the landmark in 126 balls. The previous record was in the name of Chris Gayle, who needed 138 deliveries to reach the 200-run mark. By hammering 210, the 24-year-old also became the fourth Indian batsman to slam a double ton, joining the elite list of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) cheaply again as he was trapped lbw by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. However, Kishan and Kohli added 290 for the second wicket to virtually bat Bangladesh out of the contest.

Kohli offered a chance early on, in the seventh over of the innings. He chipped a delivery from Mehidy to Bangladesh captain Litton Das at short midwicket. The catch went down and so did Bangladesh’s fortunes.

Four and sixes flowed from Kishan’s bat at one end even as Kohli was content rotating the strike. He too opened up after crossing his half-century and went on to register his first ODI hundred since August 2019. The amazing alliance ended when Kishan fell to Taskin Ahmed in the 36th over, following a rare failed attempt at a big hit.

Kohli also perished after crossing three figures while looking for quick runs. While Shreyas Iyer (3) and KL Rahul (8) couldn’t contribute much, cameos from Washington Sundar (37) and Axar Patel (20) ensured India crossed 400.

Bangladesh crumbled under the weight of the target and could never put themselves in any kind of position to chase down the total. Axar dismissed Anamul Haque (8) with his first ball and also cleaned up Mushfiqur Rahim (7). In between, Mohammed Siraj ended Das’ resistance for 29.

Shakib Al Hasan batted well for his 43 before he was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. As Bangladesh looked to go after Thakur, the pacer helped himself to the wickets of Afif Hossain (8) and Mehidy (3). Umran Malik bowled India to victory, knocking over Mustafizur Rahman for 13.

In the end, Bangladesh fell short of Kishan’s score by 28 runs, a clear indicator of the level of Team India’s dominance, albeit in a dead rubber.

India vs Bangladesh 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd ODI?

Kishan was in supreme form, striking 24 fours and 10 sixes. As he himself admitted after the game, he could have even reached 300 had he carried on batting. Kohli was subdued at the start, but ended up hitting 11 fours and two sixes in his century.

Thakur impressed with the ball, claiming three Bangladesh lower-order wickets. Axar was too good for the top and middle order as he picked up a couple of key scalps.

The Player of the Match was a no-brainer - Kishan winning the honor for his record-breaking double ton.

