IND vs BAN: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Bangladesh’s last matches in 2023 World Cup 

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in their next 2023 World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The hosts are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins in the marquee ICC tournament. They beat five-time champions Australia and Afghanistan by six and eight wickets, respectively, before registering a seven-wicket win over 1992 winners Pakistan. The Men in Blue will look to continue their winning streak in the hope of winning only their third ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, beat Afghanistan by six wickets but then lost to defending champions England and twice runners-up New Zealand by 137 runs and eight wickets, respectively. Thus, the Bangla Tigers will be keen to return to winning ways.

The two teams last faced off in the ODI format in the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 match where Bangladesh won by six runs.

As far as the World Cups are concerned, they last faced off in 2019 where India won by 28 runs.

Batting first, Team India scored 314/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 104 runs off 92 balls, including five sixes and seven boundaries. His opening partner KL Rahul also scored 77 off 92 deliveries, including one maximum and six boundaries.

Together, the duo shared a 180-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli chipped in with scores of 48 (41), 35 (33) and 26 (27), respectively.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for Bangladesh, finishing with excellent figures of 5/59. Shakib Al Hasan, Rubel Hossain, and Soumya Sarkar shared one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, India bundled out Bangladesh for 286 runs in 48 overs. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/55, while Hardik Pandya took three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal settled for one wicket apiece.

Shakib and Mohammad Saifuddin starred with the bat for Bangladesh, respectively scoring 66 (74) and 51 (38), but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Watch the IND vs BAN 2019 World Cup highlights below:

India's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

A clinical bowling display followed by an excellent batting performance saw Team India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Asked to bat, Pakistan were skittled out for 191 in 42.5 overs. Babar Azam top scored with 50 off 58 while Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq chipped in with scores of 49 (69) and 36 (38), respectively. The other batters failed to deliver as Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja settled for two wickets apiece.

In response, Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 86 off 63, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 53 (62) and 19 (29), respectively. Shubman Gill (16 off 11) and Virat Kohli (16 off 18) got starts but failed to consolidate.

Shaheen Afridi took two wickets for Pakistan, while Hasan Ali picked up one.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK scorecard.

Watch highlights here:

Bangladesh's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

Bangladesh lost their last 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand by eight wickets.

Opting to bat, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. posted 245/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim starred with the bat, scoring 66 off 75. Mahmdullah, Shakib, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with scores of 41*(49), 40 (51), and 30 (46), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/49, while Trent Boult and Matt Henry picked up two wickets apiece. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips also settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Bangladesh got an early wicket as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Rachin Ravindra (9 off 13). Devon Conway (45 off 59) then shared an 80-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson (78* off 107) before getting lbw out by Shakib.

Daryl Mitchell then slammed 89 off 67, including four sixes and six boundaries to take the Kiwis past the finish line. Glenn Phillips also remained unbeaten on 16 off 11.

Watch highlights here:

Click here to check out the full BAN vs NZ scorecard.