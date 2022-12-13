IND vs BAN weather update: Chattogram weather report between December 14-18 for 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

An uninterrupted game awaits fans, as the weather forecast for the upcoming IND vs BAN Test match in Chattogram has a zero chance of precipitation.

After a surprising defeat in the ODI series, Team India will look to turn things around when they lock horns with Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the first match, starting on Wednesday, December 14.

The visitors will be without their regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered a thumb injury in the second ODI, and has been advised to rest. KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence, while Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as his deputy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as his replacement. However, he is unlikely to be included in the playing XI. Shubman Gill is likely to open with Rahul.

India will also miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have all been ruled out with injuries. The onus will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav to lead the visitors' bowling unit.

The upcoming two matches hold immense significance for India in terms of their qualification for the World Test Championship final. Two wins out of as many games will keep them in the fray for a final berth.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will miss opener Tamim Iqbal due to injury. Despite his absence, the Bangla Tigers are a force to be reckoned with on home soil. The hosts will look to put their best feet forward and spoil India's party.

Chattogram weather, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Weather Report between December 14-18 - No rain predicted

BCCI @BCCI



Gearing up for the



#TeamIndia Excitement levelsGearing up for the #BANvIND Test series starting tomorrow Excitement levels 🆙Gearing up for the #BANvIND Test series starting tomorrow 👌#TeamIndia https://t.co/YZD1A9N565

An uninterrupted five days of action is likely to unfurl from Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram during the IND vs BAN first Test.

The weather will be warm and sunny for the majority of the Test match. Temperatures will range between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, with the sun shining brightly.

Although it will be cloudy in the last two days, there is no chance of precipitation throughout the game.

Can India win the two-match series against Bangladesh and keep their hopes alive of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final?

Also Read: What happened the last time India played a Test match against Bangladesh

Poll : 0 votes