IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match abandoned due to wet outfield

India and Canada were set to lock horns at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, June 15, in match number 33 of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM (IST) i.e. 10:30 AM (local time).

However, there was a delay in the toss due to a wet outfield. Florida being hit by flood cast uncertainty on the 2024 T20 World Cup fixtures at the venue. Due to rain, Friday's contest between the United States of America (USA) and Ireland was also washed out.

There were multiple inspections by the on-field officials for the IND vs CAN game. The umpires ultimately called off the game without the toss due to the damp outfield. While there wasn't any rain, the overcast conditions made it difficult to dry the ground.

India finished as the table-toppers of Group A in 2024 T20 World Cup

India finished as the table-toppers (7 points) of Group A in the ongoing showpiece event. The side began their campaign with three back-to-back victories. With their last encounter abandoned, they ended the group stage with seven points.

The Men in Blue kicked off the ICC event with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ireland, where they chased down a 97-run target on a tricky New York pitch.

They trumped arch-rivals Pakistan in the subsequent game at the same venue, securing a six-run win in a low-scoring thriller. Rohit Sharma and Co. followed it with a seven-wicket victory over the United States of America (USA)

USA are the other team to qualify for the Super 8 from Group A. They have five points to their name after all four of their group-stage matches. From the group, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland have been eliminated.

