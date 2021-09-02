"Whenever we have a problem, we all look towards Krishna Ji" - Aakash Chopra on Prasidh Krishna's inclusion in India's squad

Aakash Chopra has mentioned light-heartedly that Team India have included Prasidh Krishna in their Test squad as everyone falls back on the almighty when they are in a problematic situation.

Krishna was part of the reserve players chosen for the Test tour of England. He has been drafted into the main Indian squad ahead of the Oval Test against England.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was perplexed by Prasidh Krishna's elevation to the Indian Test squad. He said:

"Whenever we have a problem, we all look towards Krishna Ji. Here, Prasidh Krishna has been included in the Indian Test squad. I wonder why."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Team India already have plenty of seam bowlers in the squad. Chopra elaborated:

"He was in the reserves and there are already six fast bowlers in the Indian squad - Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Siraj, then there is Shardul, then there is Umesh. Four played in the last match and two more are available. There has been no news of injury, then why Prasidh Krishna?"

As per the statement issued by the BCCI, Prasidh Krishna was included in the main squad as per the team management's request. The Virat Kohli-led side might be looking for additional backups considering that Ishant Sharma looked out of sorts in the Headingley Test and Shardul Thakur has recently recovered from an injury.

"Prasidh Krishna can get the chance to become prasidh" - Aakash Chopra

Prasidh Krishna does not have too much first-class experience behind him

While observing that he is not sure if Prasidh Krishna will make India's playing XI, Aakash Chopra stated the 25-year-old can make a name for himself if given the opportunity. The former India opener said:

"This is what we don't know, whether he will get a chance to play or not. Is he a backup for someone, I don't know. But Prasidh Krishna can get the chance to become prasidh (famous). I think this is phenomenal, if he plays, I will say well done."

Wonder if the addition of the 6’2” tall Prasidh Krishna to the squad for The Oval Test is a nod to the success that the taller seamers have had for England during this #EngvIND series — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 1, 2021

Prasidh Krishna is yet to make his Test debut and has represented Team India in just three ODIs thus far. Although he is relatively inexperienced at the first-class level as well, he has given a decent account of himself in the few matches he has played. His 34 wickets in nine first-class encounters have come at an impressive average of 20.26.

Edited by Sai Krishna