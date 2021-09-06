"Ajinkya Rahane's struggles got amplified even further" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes Ajinkya Rahane's timid dismissal in India's second innings of the Oval Test has aggravated his problems.

The Indian vice-captain failed to open his account and was trapped plumb in front by Chris Woakes while playing across the line. He was given out earlier as well, but the decision was overturned after a review.

While reviewing India's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Ravindra Jadeja and Rahane:

"When Jaddu gets out, the question comes that you are sending him at No.5. Is that what you expect? Questions will be asked. Ajju gets out. Ajinkya Rahane's struggles got amplified even further. He was given out once when he was not out but the ball hit the pad again. It was a bad stay."

The former India cricketer feels that Virat Kohli is not out of form but is simply unable to play a substantial knock. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Forget a hundred, Virat Kohli did not score a half-century as well. The outside edge once again, he was batting well, some drives were vintage Virat Kohli. But this time he gets out on Moeen Ali's bowling. Whatever he does, a big score is still eluding. He is short on runs, not short of form as such."

CAUGHT!



Just as he looked set for a big one, Moeen Ali has found Virat Kohli's outside edge for 44.



🇮🇳 - 312/6 (111), lead by 213 runs#ENGvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 5, 2021

Kohli looked comfortable in the middle during his 44-run knock, with the England pacers not troubling him too much. However, he nicked Moeen Ali to Craig Overton at first slip to prolong his wait for a century.

"The destructive Rishabh Pant plays a very sedate kind of knock" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra lauded Rishabh Pant for playing a mature knock

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rishabh Pant demonstrated he can play the waiting game as well. He explained:

"When Virat got out, the team was stuck. It seemed the game should not slip away because too many runs were not scored. There Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur come together, the destructive Pant plays a very sedate kind of knock. Rishabh, this is what you can do if you put your mind over matter."

Rishabh Pant brings up his 50! Playing mature, controlled cricket. It’s such a delightful innings to watch 🔥 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 5, 2021

The 43-year-old signed off by appreciating the Indian lower-order batsmen for adding crucial runs. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Shardul is absolutely sensational. He is an example of what you can make with opportunities. Umesh and Bumrah then hit the England bowlers and in the end, our last four-five players made more than 160 runs."

Team India added 154 runs for the last four wickets after Kohli's dismissal. These runs could prove to be vital, especially considering the solid start England have got off to.

