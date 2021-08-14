"It has come back to bite you" - Aakash Chopra on India playing 4 fast bowlers and not Ashwin

Aakash Chopra feels Team India's decision to play four fast bowlers and leave out Ravichandran Ashwin from their playing XI for the Lord's Test could come back to haunt them.

The Virat Kohli-led side have fielded a four-pronged pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Ravindra Jadeja is the solitary frontline spinner in their playing XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that India might regret playing four seam bowlers. He reasoned:

"Let's be fair, let's be honest, the tail was too long. Shami, Siraj, Bumrah, Ishant - I mean you don't expect a lot of runs. So it has come back to bite you because none of the four fast bowlers you played bat."

The former Indian batsman added that Ashwin would have been more handy at Lord's, considering the pitch conditions. Aakash Chopra explained:

"You have not played Ravichandran Ashwin and this pitch is getting slower. The edges are also not carrying and that's another thing that is going to be a regular feature of this Test match that the pitch is getting slower and slightly lower. You need spin on the fourth and fifth day, it is almost certain."

Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven’t … Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling … He bowls well in all conditions … Perfect bowling day … Feels like a wickets day … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

Virat Kohli might have opted for a seamer-heavy bowling attack as he was hoping to win the toss and field first. However, with Joe Root winning the toss and making the visitors bat first, the Indian skipper's team selection might prove counterproductive.

"Ishant Sharma might look a little ineffective with the old ball on this pitch" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the low and slow Lord's surface might not be to Ishant Sharma's liking

While stating that Mohammed Shami could have been used more in the initial stages of the England innings, Aakash Chopra opined that Ishant Sharma might not have the best of times in this Test match. He explained:

"Shami, I thought, was underbowled to begin with. He had bowled only six overs when 40-42 overs play had happened. Ishant Sharma might look a little ineffective with the old ball on this pitch."

The 43-year-old signed off with the hope that Ravindra Jadeja would not only stingy, but also penetrative with the ball. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Fast bowlers will have to put in a lot of effort on this pitch. You will expect a little more from Jadeja, not only the economical bowling but also wickets."

The Lord's pitch has started to turn as was seen in a few deliveries bowled by Moeen Ali. Team India will hope to take a crucial first-innings lead and then attack with Jadeja in the final essay after setting England a formidable target.

Edited by Samya Majumdar