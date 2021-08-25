"Sam Curran is a soft underbelly" - Aakash Chopra on England's changes for the 3rd Test

Aakash Chopra believes the Headingley Test might be the final opportunity for Sam Curran to retain his place in England's playing XI.

Curran's dismissal of Virat Kohli is the only wicket he has taken in two Tests so far. After making handy contributions with the bat in both innings of the Nottingham Test, the left-handed all-rounder registered a king pair at Lord's.

While talking about England's likely team changes in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sam Curran has done precious little thus far. He elaborated:

"Sam Curran is a touchy point, he is a soft underbelly, about what needs to be done with him. He bowled okay-okay in the first match, the batting was decent. A king pair in the second match."

The former Indian opener feels Curran might have already been dropped from the England playing XI if Chris Woakes was fit to play. Aakash Chopra observed:

"He took Virat Kohli's wicket for sure while bowling but he has not been pulling his weight. This is the last one opportunity, maximum. After this, they will have to start looking elsewhere. You might not have seen him now also if Woakes was available."

Sam Curran was the home team's Player of the Series in India's last Test tour of England.

#ENGvIND: With 11 wickets and 272 runs in 4 matches that played a major role in England's series-win - Sam Curran gets the Player of the Series for England pic.twitter.com/tg4KpdjT9a — Wah Cricket (@Wahcricketlive) September 11, 2018

The 23-year-old will hope to replicate those performances in the remaining three Test matches of the series.

"I feel Saqib Mahmood will get the opportunity" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Saqib Mahmood will be preferred over Craig Overton

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the England team will see few changes in personnel as well as the batting order. He explained:

"England have made changes. I feel Saqib Mahmood will get the opportunity. They have Overton but I don't think he will play. There is a slight shuffle in the batting order - Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley have disappeared. Ollie Pope is available but is not being selected."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Haseeb Hameed is likely to move up to the top of the order, with Dawid Malan taking his No. 3 spot. Aakash Chopra said:

"Haseeb Hameed to open with Rory Burns. Dawid Malan at No.3, who is a T20 champion but he has had a decent first-class career. Then you move to Root, Bairstow, Buttler - if they score runs, Root is anyway scoring."

He’s 🔙 in whites! 🤍



Dawid Malan is heading towards Headingley as 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 recall him in the squad for the third #ENGvIND Test 😍



Will he be the difference? #ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/kfN06XLXnw — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 18, 2021

The England batting, barring Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to some extent, have been found wanting in the seamer-friendly conditions. They will hope the other batsmen rise to the occasion and ease the pressure on their skipper.

Edited by Sai Krishna