"I don't see Ravichandran Ashwin playing in the next encounter" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes Ravichandran Ashwin cannot make a comeback to the Indian playing XI for the next Test at Headingley.

Virat Kohli has opted to play a four-pronged pace attack in both Tests against England so far. Ravindra Jadeja is the only frontline spinner he has fielded in the playing XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra replied in the negative when asked by a fan if Ashwin is likely to get a place in the Indian playing XI. He said:

"Not at Headingley. I don't see R Ashwin playing in the next encounter. But then there is still some time to go, there might be injuries and all of that but I don't think India will go with the combination of two spinners and three fast bowlers."

The former Indian cricketer pointed out that the ace off-spinner would have been more effective at Lord's than he is likely to be at Leeds. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Lord's was a good opportunity where you could have played two spinners. Pitch was also dry, the Hundred was also being played. But up north - Headingly, Leeds - where do you need spinners that much."

The Lord's pitch did provide some assistance to the spinners during the latter stages of the Test match, with Moeen Ali getting some deliveries to turn and bounce. The pitch at Headingley is known to assist the seamers, especially if conditions are overcast.

With test matches at Leeds and Manchester, Ashwin will probably get one test at best, then two more at home and with this template, nothing for another year, maybe! The best spin bowler in the world! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2021

"This fast-bowling quartet is instilling fear" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the seamers have decimated the opposition

Aakash Chopra substantiated his point by pointing out that Ravindra Jadeja has not picked up a single wicket in the series thus far. He elaborated:

"The sort of success, let's be honest, this fast-bowling quartet has worked in a decimating fashion and is instilling fear. So much so that Jadeja has not even taken a single wicket, you have taken 40 wickets in four innings, and you are still not missing wickets from a spinner."

The 43-year-old observed that the only question is about the choice of fast bowlers. However, he added that the same quartet that played the Lord's Test is likely to continue. Aakash Chopra stated:

"The fight now will be which four fast bowlers to play. The combination or template is not going to change. But which four fast bowlers are going to play, I feel there is no scope of change there as well, the way Ishant, Siraj, Bumrah and Shami have bowled. I am sorry Shardul."

Shardul Thakur played the first Test at Trent Bridge due to Ishant Sharma's injury and to add some depth to the batting. However, with the lower order making match-defining contributions with the bat and all four pacers being amongst the wickets at Lord's, the Indian team is likely to go in with the same bowling line-up.

