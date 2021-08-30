"Not going to happen" - Aakash Chopra on India playing Suryakumar Yadav at The Oval

Aakash Chopra feels Suryakumar Yadav does not stand a chance to make Team India's playing XI for the fourth Test against England.

The Indian middle-order batsmen have not covered themselves with glory over the last couple of years. There have been calls from various cricket experts for the inclusion of Hanuma Vihari or Yadav in the playing XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if the inclusion of Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin is inevitable considering the heavy loss at Leeds. He responded:

"Suryakumar Yadav - no, not going to happen. I am a little biased towards him, I like him but you will play him in place of whom? Will you play a sixth batsman?"

The former India opener reasoned that none of the top six batsmen can be left out of the playing XI. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"You will not touch anyone who is playing - Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Rishabh Pant - all these six are going to play. If this top six remains, there is no place."

Yadav or Vihari might come into the Indian team's scheme of things if they consider playing an extra batsman. The latter should ideally be preferred in such a scenario, considering the fighting knock he played at Sydney.

"That is a definite consideration" - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Oval pitch could assist Ravichandran Ashwin

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra feels Ashwin could be in the Indian think tank's thoughts. He reasoned:

"About Ashwin, you are going to the Oval. The ball turns there and the pitch is a little flat. He played for Surrey as well and knows the pitch also, that is a definite consideration."

However, the 43-year-old added that the off-spinner's inclusion would depend on the pitch and the combination the Indian team wants to go in with. Aakash Chopra observed:

"But until you see the pitch, I don't think you can have an answer, whether it is a four fast-bowler pitch or two spinners if they are going for five bowlers. If you are going to play four bowlers and want to play just the one spinner, then the question will be to go towards Jaddu or Ashwin."

Ravindra Jadeja got a knee scan done after suffering an injury while fielding during the Headingley Test. The extent of his injury could also play a role in Ashwin's inclusion in the playing XI.

